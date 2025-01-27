World / Europe

Advisers warn Russian government to brace for wave of corporate bankruptcies

The share of enterprises with risky levels of debt in total corporate revenue doubled last year, say TsMAKP researchers

27 January 2025 - 15:26
by Gleb Bryanski
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A view shows the Vodootvodny Canal and its embankments in Moscow, Russia. File photo: AXI SHEMETOVE/REUTERS
A view shows the Vodootvodny Canal and its embankments in Moscow, Russia. File photo: AXI SHEMETOVE/REUTERS

Moscow — Russia could face a wave of corporate bankruptcies this year as the share of enterprises with risky levels of debt in total corporate revenue doubled in 2024, a leading think-tank advising the government said in a research note.

The warning emphasises the scale of high inflation and slowing growth, which have made President Vladimir Putin concerned about distortions in Russia’s wartime economy.

“The Russian economy is facing the threat of a large-scale surge in corporate bankruptcies,” TsMAKP researchers wrote.

They said that by the end of 2024, the share of companies represented in total corporate revenue that had interest payments at a risky level of two-thirds of adjusted earnings would probably be 20%.

The Russian central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 21% last year, the highest since the early 2000s, to fight inflation which hit 9.5% in 2024, exceeding the government’s and the central bank’s forecasts.

Many companies have complained about high interest rates, which raise their borrowing costs. Russia’s largest mobile operator, MTS, in November blamed an 88.8% drop in third-quarter net profit on increased interest expenses.

The state-owned monopoly Russian Railways is facing a $4bn rise in interest payment costs this year.

TsMAKP researchers also pointed to a surge in the share of firms experiencing non-payments from their counterparties for supplied goods and services, which rose to 37% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2024 from about 20% in 2021/23.

They said many firms preferred to deposit cash at banks amid high interest rates or buy risk-free bonds, which also offered attractive interest, while withholding payment to suppliers.

The research indicated that in the current high interest rate environment, the share of companies with working capital profitability that was lower than the risk-free interest rate also doubled to 66% of total corporate revenues.

This was stifling investment, the researchers said.

“A slowdown in the dynamics of investments in production facilities and a reduction in the potential for economic growth are already being factored in,” researchers said, projecting a fall in investments to 1.7%-2.0% this year from 7% in 2024.

Reuters

Slovakia premier rejects calls to resign

Thousands take to street to protest government’s closer ties to Russia
World
1 day ago

Trump must include Kyiv in Ukraine peace talks, Zelensky says

Terms of any deal are unclear as Russian President Vladimir Putin has no interest in ending the war, according to premier
World
1 day ago

Lukashenko eyes seventh term as Belarus votes

EU and exiled opposition leader slam election as ‘affront to democracy’
World
1 day ago

Baltic undersea cable damage likely ‘external interference’

Nato and local forces investigating vessels in the area between Latvia and Sweden after recent string of outages
World
23 hours ago

Emerging market investors search for shelter from the Trump storm

Frontier markets are relatively safer because they are not in the US president’s line of fire for tariffs and other policy shifts
World
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Colombia hit with retaliatory measures by Trump ...
World / Americas
2.
DRC cuts ties with Rwanda as nine SA peacekeepers ...
World / Africa
3.
Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism
World / Europe
4.
Sierra Leone to investigate after Dutch drug ...
World / Africa
5.
EXPLAINER: These are the issues Mozambique faces ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Slovakia premier rejects calls to resign

World / Europe

Trump must include Kyiv in Ukraine peace talks, Zelensky says

World

Lukashenko eyes seventh term as Belarus votes

World / Europe

Baltic undersea cable damage likely ‘external interference’

World / Europe

Emerging market investors search for shelter from the Trump storm

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.