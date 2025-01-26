Slovakia premier rejects calls to resign

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico attends a press conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured), in Bratislava, Slovakia, on January 21 2025. Picture: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS
Prague — Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico rejected protesters' calls for his resignation on Saturday after tens of thousands demonstrated against his government’s policy shift closer to Russia.
About 60,000 protested in the capital Bratislava on Friday, organisers estimated, and media said in total about 100,000 had turned out for rallies in cities across the country, the biggest demonstrations since Fico returned to power in 2023.
The protests come after Fico travelled to Moscow in December to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare encounter for a EU leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
“The government can only be changed if there are elections,” Fico said in interview with the public broadcaster on Saturday when asked about the protests.
Fico’s leftist-nationalist administration accused progressive opponents last week of planning to escalate protests to try to overthrow the government illegally. Opposition parties and civic groups organising protests reject the accusations.
Citing information from intelligence services, Fico has alleged, without showing evidence, there was a group of unidentified experts in Slovakia that had helped in protests against a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine in 2014 and Georgia last year.
He said on Saturday a list of people to be expelled was under preparation, without giving more details.
Protests were nearing levels seen in 2018 when the murder of an investigative journalist caused mass demonstrations and forced Fico’s resignation during an earlier stint in office.
Critics say the four-time prime minister’s governing coalition is weakening democratic values, while shifting foreign policy away from EU and Nato allies and closer to Russia.
Civic group Mier Ukrajine (Peace to Ukraine), which organised Friday’s protests under the slogan “We are Europe”, will hold more demonstrations on February 7.
Fico has defended his government’s foreign policy saying it seeks good ties with all sides, and while critical of some EU policies he has said policy was still determined by EU and Nato membership.
His fragile three-party coalition, which won 79 of 150 seats in 2023 elections, will be tested this week with an opposition motion of no-confidence due for debate.
On Friday evening, a junior governing party expelled two members, and last year three deputies left the other junior coalition member, though they have supported the government in some votes.
Reuters
