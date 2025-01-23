World / Europe

Europe will fund US weapons for Ukraine, Nato chief Rutte says

The alliance has to invest more in defence and increase defence industrial production, according to secretary-general

23 January 2025 - 17:37
by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lili Bayer
Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Davos — Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte on Thursday called for the US to continue supplying Ukraine and said Europe would pay the bill.

Speaking at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Nato chief said the alliance had to invest more in defence, ramp up defence industrial production and take on a bigger share of spending on help for Ukraine.

“On Ukraine, we need US also to stay involved,” Rutte said.

“If this new Trump administration is willing to keep on supplying Ukraine from its defence industrial base, the bill will be paid by the Europeans, I’m absolutely convinced of this, we have to be willing to do that,” he added.

The secretary-general’s comments came after US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the EU should be doing more to support Ukraine.

In Davos, Rutte also said it was vital Russia did not win as it could result in Russian President Vladimir Putin “high fiving” the leaders of North Korea and China.

“We really have to step up and not scale back our support for Ukraine,” the Nato chief said.

“The frontline is moving in the wrong direction,” he said.

