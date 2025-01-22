World / Europe

There is window of opportunity for US talks, says Russia

Trump remains mum on additional sanctions for Russia

22 January 2025 - 14:25
by Lucy Papachristou
The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow sees a small window of opportunity to forge agreements with the new US administration of President Donald Trump, the Interfax news agency reported.

“We cannot say anything today about the degree of the incoming administration’s capacity to negotiate, but still, compared to the hopelessness in every aspect of the previous White House chief [Joe Biden], there is a window of opportunity today, albeit a small one,” Ryabkov said, according to Interfax.

“It’s therefore important to understand with what and whom we will have to deal, how best to build relations with Washington, how best to maximise opportunities and minimise risks,” he said, speaking at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, a think-tank in Moscow.

Trump, who took office on Monday, has said he could end the war in Ukraine swiftly, without specifying how.

He warned on Tuesday that he would likely impose more sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate to end the nearly three-year-old conflict.

Trump gave no details on the possible additional sanctions on Russia, which is already under Western sanctions over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reuters

Putin and Xi speak hours after Trump’s inauguration

Russian president proposes further developing their strategic partnership
World
23 hours ago

Fico planning Slovakia’s EU exit, opposition leader says

Prime minister said the country needed to prepare for ‘all possible crisis situations’
World
22 hours ago

Kremlin calls Polish claim that Russia planned ‘acts of terrorism’ in the air unsubstantiated

Western security officials suggested parcel bombs were a test for explosions on cargo flights
World
6 days ago

UK’s Starmer vows to put Ukraine in ‘strongest position’ against Russia

British prime minister keen to show Ukrainians support ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House
World
5 days ago

Russia launches new missile barrage and drone attack on Ukraine

Energy facilities remain the focus of Moscow’s attacks as Kyiv residents and their pets seek shelter in metro stations
World
6 days ago
