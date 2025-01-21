World / Europe

EU ready to work with US, says Von der Leyen

European Commission president warns against global race to the bottom with tools such as tariffs

21 January 2025 - 15:54
by Leela de Kretser, Bart Meijer and Charlotte Van Campenhout
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Davos — The EU wants to engage and negotiate with US President Donald Trump, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, warning of the risk of a “global race to the bottom” using tools such as tariffs.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting a day after Trump's inauguration, Von der Leyen spoke of a new era of harsh global competition that had developed over the past quarter of a century.

Trump said on Monday he wanted to reverse the US trade deficit with the EU, either with tariffs or more energy exports. In one of his first moves, he has directed federal agencies to investigate persistent US trade deficits and unfair trade practices and alleged currency manipulation by other countries.

Von der Leyen did not mention Trump by name, but referred to the increasing use of sanctions, export controls and tariffs to safeguard national interests.

“We will need to work together to avoid a global race to the bottom,” she said.

“Because it is in no-one’s interest to break the bonds in the global economy. Rather we need to modernise the rules to sustain our ability to produce mutual gain for our citizens.”

Von der Leyen, who won a second term at the head of the commission last July, said Europe needed to step up efforts to become more competitive and boost integration in its capital markets. She met company CEOs who were in Davos on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen said the first trip she planned with her new commission would be to India, where she said the EU would work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world”.

She also called for constructive engagement with China.

Her comments chime with the EU’s senior finance officials, who said that Trump’s return was a wake-up call to fix their economies and become more competitive.

Von der Leyen voiced her support for the Paris Climate agreement as the best hope for all humanity after Trump once again withdrew the US from the deal.

But she called the US one of the closest partners of the 27-nation EU.

“No other economies in the world are as integrated as we are,” she said, noting the trade volume between the EU and the US was €1.5-trillion, representing 30% of global trade.

“So our first priority will be to engage early, discuss common interests and be ready to negotiate,” she said. “We will be pragmatic, but we will always stand by our principles. To protect our interests and uphold our values — that is the European way.”

Reuters

Trump tariffs would harm US consumers, say German carmakers

Donald Trump did not immediately implement the wide range of tariffs he promised, but says they are still an option
Life
56 minutes ago

Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target

The newly sworn in US president says he will consider ending EV tax credits
Life
7 hours ago

Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins

Investors in Trump Media & Technology adopt meme-stock mentality and vow never to sell their shares
World
1 day ago

Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of Trump inauguration

Pre-emptive pardons to protect panel that investigated January 6 2021 storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, as well as Covid-19 medical ...
World
22 hours ago

Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health Organisation

The US is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing about 18% of its overall funding
World
5 hours ago

Iran unveils new underground naval base

Iran concerned that incoming president Donald Trump might tighten oil sanctions and empower Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear sites
World
2 days ago

Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record high

The meme coin, $TRUMP, rises to $58.56, giving it a market capitalisaton of about $11.7bn
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump poised to sign raft of orders after taking ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health ...
World / Americas
3.
Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will
World / Americas
4.
Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump’s new ‘Doge’ advisory group attracts ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Trump tariffs would harm US consumers, say German carmakers

Life / Motoring

Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target

Life / Motoring

Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins

World / Americas

Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of Trump inauguration

World / Americas

Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health Organisation

World / Americas

Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record high

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.