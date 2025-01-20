World / Europe

Interest rate cuts a credibility risk, ECB warned

With inflation rising fast, ECB governing council member says rate cut not a foregone conclusion for him

20 January 2025 - 16:07
by Kirsti Knolle
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Berlin — The European Central Bank risks hurting its credibility if it cuts interest rates when inflation rises faster than anticipated, even temporarily, warned ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann in an interview with Politico published on Monday.

The latest data showed inflation rising to “well above” 2% in December and is likely to show the same for January, he said.

The ECB governing council member, who is widely regarded as a hawk on inflation, added that he would enter the discussion about a rate cut scheduled for this month with an open mind.

“A cut is not a foregone conclusion for me at all,” he said.

Reuters

Eurozone inflation jumps on higher energy costs

Consumer survey from the European Central Bank shows near and medium-term inflation expectations rising
World
1 week ago

Eurozone economy ends 2024 in vulnerable state

Survey shows activity contracted for a second consecutive month in December
World
2 weeks ago

ECB cuts rates for fourth time by 25bps

With growth outlook weak and fraught with risks the European Central Bank lowers its deposit rate to 3% from 3.25%
World
1 month ago

ECB warns of ‘bubble’ in AI stocks as funds deplete cash buffers

Central bank concerned about concentration of investment in handful of companies
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Joy as first three hostages reach Israeli ...
World / Middle East
2.
Chinese buyers interested in unwanted German VW ...
World / Asia
3.
Trump flies to Washington on military aircraft as ...
World / Americas
4.
Seven illegal miners killed in firefight at ...
World / Africa
5.
Guyana economy’s growth of 43.6% in 2024 driven ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.