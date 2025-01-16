Kremlin calls Polish claim that Russia planned ‘acts of terrorism’ in the air unsubstantiated

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Thursday that an allegation by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that Russia had planned “acts of terrorism” in the air against Poland and other countries was completely unsubstantiated.
Tusk made the assertion on Wednesday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, apparently referring to parcels which exploded at logistics depots in Europe, which Western security officials suggested were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the US.
“These are absolutely unsubstantiated allegations against Russia,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Tusk’s statement.
“Poland is well known for making such accusations.”
