Russia launches new missile barrage and drone attack on Ukraine

Bengaluru — Russia launched scores of missiles and drones at Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting gas infrastructure and other energy facilities in western regions in a new barrage against the struggling power system in the depths of winter.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian forces launched over 40 missiles during the morning attack and used more than 70 drones overnight.
Ukrainian air defences shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones, the air force said. Another 27 drones were “lost” in reference to Kyiv using electronic warfare to redirect them.
“Another huge Russian attack. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains unchanged: our energy infrastructure,” Zelensky said in a social media post on X platform. “Among their objectives were gas and energy facilities that sustain normal life for our people.”
The capital Kyiv also came under attack, with hundreds of residents taking shelter in underground metro stations across the capital, sleeping on yoga mats and sitting on folded chairs with their pets.
The governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region said two energy facilities, in the Drohobych and Stryi districts, were damaged. In neighbouring Ivano-Frankivsk, the governor said air defences were fending off Russian attacks on facilities.
The air force also said that gas infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region in the northeast were attacked.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that its forces conducted strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, successfully hitting all designated targets.
Ukraine’s oil and gas company Naftogaz said there were no outages, adding that “gas supplies to population were uninterrupted.”
Ukrainians use natural gas mainly for heating homes and cooking. The country uses gas stored over the summer months to use in winter, when daily production does not cover consumption.
Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities are located in the western part of the country, including in the Stryi area. Their role has grown since Kyiv refused to extend a gas transit agreement with Russia.
Russia has stepped up its bombardments of Ukraine’s power sector and other energy infrastructure since March 2024, knocking out half of the available generating capacity and forcing long, rolling blackouts across the country.
Ukrainian cities, businesses and residents rushed to install new generating capacities, including solar panels, batteries, generators and other equipment to increase their energy independence and survive the critical cold months.
Zelensky, who visits neighbouring Poland on Wednesday, reiterated his pleas to Kyiv’s Western allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.
“We have also discussed licences for the production of air defence systems and missiles for them, which could serve as one of the effective security guarantees for Ukraine. This is both realistic and necessary to implement.”
Russia launches new missile barrage and drone attack on Ukraine
Energy facilities remain the focus of Moscow’s attacks as Kyiv residents and their pets seek shelter in metro stations
Bengaluru — Russia launched scores of missiles and drones at Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting gas infrastructure and other energy facilities in western regions in a new barrage against the struggling power system in the depths of winter.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian forces launched over 40 missiles during the morning attack and used more than 70 drones overnight.
Ukrainian air defences shot down 30 missiles and 47 drones, the air force said. Another 27 drones were “lost” in reference to Kyiv using electronic warfare to redirect them.
“Another huge Russian attack. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains unchanged: our energy infrastructure,” Zelensky said in a social media post on X platform. “Among their objectives were gas and energy facilities that sustain normal life for our people.”
The capital Kyiv also came under attack, with hundreds of residents taking shelter in underground metro stations across the capital, sleeping on yoga mats and sitting on folded chairs with their pets.
The governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region said two energy facilities, in the Drohobych and Stryi districts, were damaged. In neighbouring Ivano-Frankivsk, the governor said air defences were fending off Russian attacks on facilities.
The air force also said that gas infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region in the northeast were attacked.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that its forces conducted strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, successfully hitting all designated targets.
Ukraine’s oil and gas company Naftogaz said there were no outages, adding that “gas supplies to population were uninterrupted.”
Ukrainians use natural gas mainly for heating homes and cooking. The country uses gas stored over the summer months to use in winter, when daily production does not cover consumption.
Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities are located in the western part of the country, including in the Stryi area. Their role has grown since Kyiv refused to extend a gas transit agreement with Russia.
Russia has stepped up its bombardments of Ukraine’s power sector and other energy infrastructure since March 2024, knocking out half of the available generating capacity and forcing long, rolling blackouts across the country.
Ukrainian cities, businesses and residents rushed to install new generating capacities, including solar panels, batteries, generators and other equipment to increase their energy independence and survive the critical cold months.
Zelensky, who visits neighbouring Poland on Wednesday, reiterated his pleas to Kyiv’s Western allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.
“We have also discussed licences for the production of air defence systems and missiles for them, which could serve as one of the effective security guarantees for Ukraine. This is both realistic and necessary to implement.”
Reuters
Russian guided bomb strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city
Russia claims important gains in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western Russia
Russia detains suspect after death of chemical weapons chief Kirillov
German opposition leader vows to boost Ukraine’s firepower
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
North Korean soldiers resort to suicide tactics, says Ukraine
Russia’s Gazprom considers cutting more than 1,500 jobs
Trump defence pick Pete Hegseth under fire at rowdy confirmation hearing
Trump’s Ukraine envoy urges pressure be turned up on Iran
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.