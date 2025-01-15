German economy contracts for second consecutive year in 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. File photo: MICHAEL PROBST/POOL via REUTERS
Berlin — Germany’s economy contracted for the second consecutive year in 2024, highlighting the depth of the downturn gripping Europe’s biggest economy.
Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% over the full year — in line with economists’ forecasts — and by 0.1% in the final quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, suggesting little sign of an imminent reprieve.
“Cyclical and structural burdens stood in the way of better economic development in 2024,” said Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office, at a press conference to present the data.
Increasing competition from abroad, high energy costs, still elevated interest rates and uncertain economic prospects all took a toll, Brand said.
Germany’s economy shrank by 0.3% in 2023. The last time it suffered two consecutive years of contraction was in the early 2000s.
“Germany is going through by far the longest phase of stagnation in post-war history,” said Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasts at ifo Institute. “It is also falling behind considerably in an international comparison.”
Germany has gone from being Europe’s economic powerhouse to underperforming its major eurozone peers, being the only major economy expected to have contracted last year.
Disagreements over how to save Europe’s largest economy had been the main factor behind the collapse of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s fractious three-party coalition last year, and the economy is the top concern of German voters.
An export orientated economy, Germany is suffering from weak global demand and competition, especially from China. Exports were 0.8% lower in 2024 than the previous year.
Export opportunities could deteriorate further after the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened sweeping trade tariffs, LBBW economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said.
“There are currently very strong indications that 2025 will be the third year of recession in a row,” Niklasch added.
On the bright side, consumer spending rose by 0.3% in 2024 compared to the previous year thanks to the slowdown in inflation and the rise in wages, with consumers improving their purchasing power.
The government recorded a budget deficit of €113-billion ($116.44bn), an increase of roughly €5.5bn from 2023. The general government deficit was at 2.6% of GDP in 2024, unchanged from 2023.
Some analysts were disappointed by the contraction in the final quarter of last year. If first quarter growth for 2025 is also negative, the economy will have fallen back into recession — normally defined as two consecutive quarters in contraction.
“Hopes of a slight increase in the fourth quarter were disappointed and there is no sign of an improvement in the first quarter,” said Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer.
The estimate for the fourth quarter is preliminary. Revised figures will be released on January 30.
“Given reports on industrial companies pausing production in December due to surging energy prices, the risk of a downward revision of fourth quarter GDP data is real,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates three or four more times this year, but Kraemer questioned how much help this would give German businesses until there was a “real restart in economic policy” after the country's federal election on February 23.
Germany can only hope for a tangible economic recovery once there is clarity on the economic, financial and geopolitical outlook, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday, after annual data showed a 2024 contraction.
Global production of industrial products is modest as is the outlook for German trade, the report warned.
A slight recovery in real household incomes and falling interest rates might boost consumption and construction investment somewhat, said Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.
But she said this would be mostly offset by a continued drag from high energy prices and weak demand for Germany’s key industrial goods like cars and machinery.
German economy contracts for second consecutive year in 2024
Economist says there are strong indications that 2025 will be the third year of recession in a row for Germany
Berlin — Germany’s economy contracted for the second consecutive year in 2024, highlighting the depth of the downturn gripping Europe’s biggest economy.
Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% over the full year — in line with economists’ forecasts — and by 0.1% in the final quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, suggesting little sign of an imminent reprieve.
“Cyclical and structural burdens stood in the way of better economic development in 2024,” said Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office, at a press conference to present the data.
Increasing competition from abroad, high energy costs, still elevated interest rates and uncertain economic prospects all took a toll, Brand said.
Germany’s economy shrank by 0.3% in 2023. The last time it suffered two consecutive years of contraction was in the early 2000s.
“Germany is going through by far the longest phase of stagnation in post-war history,” said Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasts at ifo Institute. “It is also falling behind considerably in an international comparison.”
Germany has gone from being Europe’s economic powerhouse to underperforming its major eurozone peers, being the only major economy expected to have contracted last year.
Disagreements over how to save Europe’s largest economy had been the main factor behind the collapse of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s fractious three-party coalition last year, and the economy is the top concern of German voters.
An export orientated economy, Germany is suffering from weak global demand and competition, especially from China. Exports were 0.8% lower in 2024 than the previous year.
Export opportunities could deteriorate further after the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened sweeping trade tariffs, LBBW economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said.
“There are currently very strong indications that 2025 will be the third year of recession in a row,” Niklasch added.
On the bright side, consumer spending rose by 0.3% in 2024 compared to the previous year thanks to the slowdown in inflation and the rise in wages, with consumers improving their purchasing power.
The government recorded a budget deficit of €113-billion ($116.44bn), an increase of roughly €5.5bn from 2023. The general government deficit was at 2.6% of GDP in 2024, unchanged from 2023.
Some analysts were disappointed by the contraction in the final quarter of last year. If first quarter growth for 2025 is also negative, the economy will have fallen back into recession — normally defined as two consecutive quarters in contraction.
“Hopes of a slight increase in the fourth quarter were disappointed and there is no sign of an improvement in the first quarter,” said Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer.
The estimate for the fourth quarter is preliminary. Revised figures will be released on January 30.
“Given reports on industrial companies pausing production in December due to surging energy prices, the risk of a downward revision of fourth quarter GDP data is real,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates three or four more times this year, but Kraemer questioned how much help this would give German businesses until there was a “real restart in economic policy” after the country's federal election on February 23.
Germany can only hope for a tangible economic recovery once there is clarity on the economic, financial and geopolitical outlook, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday, after annual data showed a 2024 contraction.
Global production of industrial products is modest as is the outlook for German trade, the report warned.
A slight recovery in real household incomes and falling interest rates might boost consumption and construction investment somewhat, said Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.
But she said this would be mostly offset by a continued drag from high energy prices and weak demand for Germany’s key industrial goods like cars and machinery.
Reuters
Eurozone economy ends 2024 in vulnerable state
Eurozone investor morale falls to lowest in more than a year
UK business activity stalls amid lacklustre morale
ECB cuts rates for fourth time by 25bps
BoE survey finds many UK firms plan to raise prices and cut jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Eurozone economy ends 2024 in vulnerable state
Eurozone investor morale falls to lowest in more than a year
UK business activity stalls amid lacklustre morale
ECB cuts rates for fourth time by 25bps
BoE survey finds many UK firms plan to raise prices and cut jobs
ANALYSIS: German government collapse could have silver lining for Europe’s ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.