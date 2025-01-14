World / Europe

UK poll shows Farage in close second behind Labour Party

Support for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party just one percentage point behind that of government

14 January 2025 - 17:23
by Sachin Ravikumar
Britain's Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage reacts during a conference in Chester, Britain, on January 11 2025. File photo: TEMILADE ADELAJA
Britain's Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage reacts during a conference in Chester, Britain, on January 11 2025. File photo: TEMILADE ADELAJA

London — Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK is Britain’s second most popular political party and sits just one percentage point behind the governing Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday

Six months after Labour’s landslide election victory, and with another vote not due until 2029, YouGov polling showed that if a general election were held tomorrow 26% of British voters would choose Labour and 25% would vote Reform UK. The Conservatives were on 22%.

The poll is YouGov’s first since the July 4 election and showed Reform UK, which won 14% of the vote last summer, gaining support from the Conservatives and, to a lesser extent, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

Reform UK has only five MPs in the UK’s 650-seat parliament but after winning more than 4-million votes across the country is seen as a populist challenger to a system historically dominated by Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour, helped into power by voters’ frustration with 14 years of Conservative government, has suffered a number of early setbacks including an outcry over ministers accepting freebies and the fallout of a badly received budget that increased taxes.

The YouGov poll, which surveyed 2,279 people over the past two days, said only 54% of people who voted Labour in the last election would do so again.

Reform UK has the backing of Elon Musk, a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, though the Tesla boss has withdrawn his support for Farage.

Elsewhere in Europe, Musk has also endorsed Germany’s right-wing, anti-immigration AfD party ahead of national elections in February.

Reuters

UK business activity stalls amid lacklustre morale

PMI data adds to a run of dismal economic indicators since unpopular budget announced in October
World
1 week ago

BoE survey finds many UK firms plan to raise prices and cut jobs

More than half of companies also target job cuts in response to the new government’s first budget
World
1 month ago

UK transport minister quits after reports of past fraud conviction

Louise Haigh told police she had lost a cellphone in a mugging in 2013, only to discover later that the phone was at her home
World
1 month ago

UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’

Britain’s G7 allies urged to support and equip Ukraine for as long as required
World
1 month ago

Britain imposes sanctions on Isabel dos Santos in graft crackdown

UK imposes travel ban and asset freeze on Angolan billionaire as new foreign secretary  pledges to take on ‘kleptocrats’
World
1 month ago
