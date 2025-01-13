World / Europe

German meat exports face disruption after foot-and-mouth disease case

Authorities confirm Germany’s first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly 40 years in herd of water buffalo

13 January 2025 - 15:08
by Michael Hogan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Hamburg — Germany’s meat and dairy exports outside the EU face severe restrictions after the country’s first case of the livestock disease foot-and-mouth was confirmed on Friday, the country’s agriculture ministry said.

German authorities confirmed the country’s first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in nearly 40 years in a herd of water buffalo on the outskirts of Berlin.

Foot-and-mouth disease causes fever and mouth blisters in cloven-hoofed ruminants such as cattle, swine, sheep and goats and in past decades has required major slaughtering campaigns to eradicate. Measures to contain the highly infectious disease, which poses no danger to humans, are being implemented, German authorities said.

The loss of Germany’s status as free from foot-and-mouth disease under World Organisation for Animal Health requirements, means many veterinary certificates for exports outside the EU can no longer be issued, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said.

Consequently, exports of milk and dairy products, meat and meat products, hides and skins and blood products are “currently hardly possible”, the ministry said, adding that it “assumed third countries would immediately impose bans on such goods from Germany.”

The immediate goal is to ensure the disease does not spread, German agriculture minister Cem Oezdemir said.

German meat exports to the EU were likely to continue because current rules require exports to be stopped only from the region of an EU country directly suffering from a disease, an agriculture ministry spokesperson said separately.

Some countries are restricting imports of German meat, including South Korea, the spokesperson said.

Authorities in Berlin and Brandenburg announced a six-day halt to the transport of animals which can transmit the disease while investigations into the cause continue.

The president of the association of German farmers, Joachim Rukwied, called for urgent and intensive action to prevent the disease spreading and causing more serious financial losses for farmers.

The disease occurs regularly in the Middle East and Africa, in some Asian countries and South America.

Reuters

Study funds almost a quarter of freshwater species at risk of extinction

Biggest threats include pollution, water extraction, agriculture and invasive species
World
4 days ago

WHO says US’s first human death from bird flu no cause of alarm

Louisiana patient was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions; academic says death is a wake-up call
World
5 days ago

World food prices hit 19-month high, UN reports

The vegetable oil index was 32% higher than levels a year earlier, driven by lower-than-expected palm oil output due to excessive rain in Southeast ...
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
California governor says fires likely to be ...
World / Americas
2.
Biden and Netanyahu discuss Gaza ceasefire and ...
World / Americas
3.
How one California man tried saving his block ...
World / Americas
4.
Venezuelan general slams new sanctions and R25m ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump prosecutor Jack Smith resigns from justice ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Competition Commission to release final report on Fresh Produce Market Inquiry

Economy

Study funds almost a quarter of freshwater species at risk of extinction

World

World food prices hit 19-month high, UN reports

World

US farm groups want Trump to exclude workers from deportation

World / Americas

US farmers call for more exports as new Chinese tariffs loom

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.