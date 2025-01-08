World / Europe

UK universities leave Elon Musk’s X over misinformation

Several academic institutions have scaled back usage or quit after scores of academics left the platform

08 January 2025 - 15:28
by Andy Bruce
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The X logo at is seen at the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in San Francisco, California, the US. Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
The X logo at is seen at the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in San Francisco, California, the US. Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Universities and other higher education establishments have joined a retreat among British institutions from Elon Musk’s X social media platform, citing its role in spreading misinformation that fuelled race riots last year.

A Reuters survey on Tuesday showed several universities have scaled back usage of X to the bare minimum or quit completely, after scores of academics left the platform.

The role of X, formerly Twitter, came under the spotlight in Britain last year during violent racial disturbances.

Musk — a close aide to US president-elect Donald Trump — has since called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to be jailed and for anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who cofounded the far-right English Defence League and is known as Tommy Robinson, to be released from prison.

Reuters surveyed X accounts of more than 150 universities, their colleges and art conservatoires and contacted those that had made little or no posts in recent months.

They cited concerns over misinformation, content that promotes violence and declining engagement.

London Business School last posted on X in September.

Several British police forces have quit X or cut their usage, it was reported in October. The university survey points to a broader withdrawal among public institutions, even though many universities still post regularly to X.

At least seven of the University of Cambridge’s 31 colleges have stopped posting to X.

“We know this platform is becoming increasingly toxic, so we will continue to assess our presence on X and monitor emerging alternatives,” said Homerton College.

The University of Cambridge said it continued to use X alongside other channels.

At Oxford, Merton College has deleted its X account. It did not respond to a request for comment.

Harris Manchester — another Oxford college — last posted on November 15 and asked followers to find it on other platforms.

The University of East Anglia said its audience engagement on X had plunged 80%.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

Falmouth University last posted to X in September, while Plymouth Marjon University said it would no longer use it. London Metropolitan University cited falling engagement for no longer actively posting.

Buckinghamshire New University said X was “no longer a place where we want to encourage conversations with our university”.

Some top arts conservatoires have also stepped away.

The Royal Northern College of Music said it was “consciously channelling its energy elsewhere”, while London’s performing arts conservatoire Trinity Lab deleted its X account.

Reuters

Meta shelves fact-checking program in US, adopts X-like ‘Community Notes’ model

The new model will allow users to call out posts that are potentially misleading and need more context
Companies
1 day ago

Trump’s Musk-led efficiency drive may spur defence-tech partnerships

Musk has indicated that Pentagon spending and priorities will be a target of the efficiency initiative
Companies
4 weeks ago

European aerospace firms plot new venture to take on Starlink

Airbus, Thales and Leonardo join forces to strengthen foothold in sector dominated by Elon Musk
Companies
1 month ago

Tesla gains on report Trump team plans to ease rules for self-driving cars

Current state-by-state approval process required for SDVs described as ‘incredibly painful’ by Elon Musk
Companies
1 month ago

Defence firm Thales eyes profit growth after cyber expansion

Firm’s CEO focusing on higher-margin cyberproducts to capitalise on a world looking at increased defence spending
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hamas digs in after Trump threat over release of ...
World / Middle East
2.
Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama ...
World / Americas
3.
A mistake, says Tencent after US adds it to ...
World / Americas
4.
At least 46 kidnapped in Nigeria’s Zamfara state
World / Africa
5.
WHO says US’s first human death from bird flu no ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as Reform party leader

World / Europe

Meta shelves fact-checking program in US, adopts X-like ‘Community Notes’ model

Companies

KAVISHA PILLAY: Subverting truth for power

Opinion

DEON GOUWS: An open letter to Elon Musk

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.