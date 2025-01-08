World / Europe

Russian guided bomb strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city

Moscow claims to have annexed the Zaporizhzhia region along with four others

08 January 2025 - 19:46
by Serhiy Chalyi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Men carry a resident injured during Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, January 8 2025. Picture: IVAN FEDOROV/TELEGRAM/REUTERS
Men carry a resident injured during Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, January 8 2025. Picture: IVAN FEDOROV/TELEGRAM/REUTERS

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 29 others in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said, adding that the number of victims could rise further.

The bodies of the dead and injured were strewn across a road and adjacent pavements next to damaged public transport.

High-rise apartment blocks, an industrial facility and other infrastructure were damaged in the attack, Ukraine’s prosecutor general office said on Telegram. The debris hit a tram and a bus with passengers inside, it added.

Emergency workers were trying to resuscitate a man, while raging flames, smoke and burnt cars could be seen in the background.

Russian troops had used two guided bombs to hit a residential area, the regional governor Ivan Fedorov told reporters.

At least four of the injured were rushed to hospital in a serious condition, Fedorov said, adding that Thursday would be an official day of mourning.

“There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, urging Ukraine’s Western allies to step up pressure on Russia.

Regional authorities reported further explosions after the first strike hit.

Russia regularly carries out air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, which its forces partially occupy, and its capital. Moscow claims to have annexed the Ukrainian region along with four others including Crimea.

Reuters

Ukraine attacks oil depot serving airbase for Russian nuclear bombers

Ukrainians claim strike ‘creates serious logistical problems for the strategic aviation of the Russian occupiers’
World
16 hours ago

Russia claims important gains in eastern Ukraine

Russian defence ministry says forces have captured Ukrainian logistics hub Kurakhove
World
2 days ago

Ukrainian firms in emerging Europe eye EU

Companies look westwards beyond diaspora in wake of Russian invasion
Companies
1 day ago

Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western Russia

Territory could provide Kyiv with an important bargaining chip in potential peace talks
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hamas digs in after Trump threat over release of ...
World / Middle East
2.
Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama ...
World / Americas
3.
Raging Los Angeles fires kill at least two people
World / Americas
4.
A mistake, says Tencent after US adds it to ...
World / Americas
5.
Denmark says Greenland may become independent but ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.