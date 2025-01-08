Men carry a resident injured during Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, January 8 2025. Picture: IVAN FEDOROV/TELEGRAM/REUTERS
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 29 others in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said, adding that the number of victims could rise further.
The bodies of the dead and injured were strewn across a road and adjacent pavements next to damaged public transport.
High-rise apartment blocks, an industrial facility and other infrastructure were damaged in the attack, Ukraine’s prosecutor general office said on Telegram. The debris hit a tram and a bus with passengers inside, it added.
Emergency workers were trying to resuscitate a man, while raging flames, smoke and burnt cars could be seen in the background.
Russian troops had used two guided bombs to hit a residential area, the regional governor Ivan Fedorov told reporters.
At least four of the injured were rushed to hospital in a serious condition, Fedorov said, adding that Thursday would be an official day of mourning.
“There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, urging Ukraine’s Western allies to step up pressure on Russia.
Regional authorities reported further explosions after the first strike hit.
Russia regularly carries out air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, which its forces partially occupy, and its capital. Moscow claims to have annexed the Ukrainian region along with four others including Crimea.
Russian guided bomb strike kills 13 in Ukrainian city
Moscow claims to have annexed the Zaporizhzhia region along with four others
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine — A Russian guided bomb attack on Wednesday killed at least 13 people and injured 29 others in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said, adding that the number of victims could rise further.
The bodies of the dead and injured were strewn across a road and adjacent pavements next to damaged public transport.
High-rise apartment blocks, an industrial facility and other infrastructure were damaged in the attack, Ukraine’s prosecutor general office said on Telegram. The debris hit a tram and a bus with passengers inside, it added.
Emergency workers were trying to resuscitate a man, while raging flames, smoke and burnt cars could be seen in the background.
Russian troops had used two guided bombs to hit a residential area, the regional governor Ivan Fedorov told reporters.
At least four of the injured were rushed to hospital in a serious condition, Fedorov said, adding that Thursday would be an official day of mourning.
“There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X, urging Ukraine’s Western allies to step up pressure on Russia.
Regional authorities reported further explosions after the first strike hit.
Russia regularly carries out air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, which its forces partially occupy, and its capital. Moscow claims to have annexed the Ukrainian region along with four others including Crimea.
Reuters
Ukraine attacks oil depot serving airbase for Russian nuclear bombers
Russia claims important gains in eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian firms in emerging Europe eye EU
Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western Russia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.