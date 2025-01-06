World / Europe

UK business activity stalls amid lacklustre morale

PMI data adds to a run of dismal economic indicators since unpopular budget announced in October

06 January 2025 - 13:54
by Andy Bruce
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The skyscraper offices of global financial institutions including Citigroup, Barclays and HSBC stand on the city skyline in Canary Wharf in London, UK. File photo: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
The skyscraper offices of global financial institutions including Citigroup, Barclays and HSBC stand on the city skyline in Canary Wharf in London, UK. File photo: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

British business activity growth slowed to a crawl in December and employers cut staffing at the fastest rate in almost four years as a slump in corporate morale after the government’s budget rumbled on, a survey showed on Monday.

The final reading of the UK S&P composite purchasing managers index (PMI) inched down to 50.4 from 50.5 in November — its lowest since October 2023 and barely above the 50 dividing line between growth and contraction and down from a preliminary reading of 50.5.

The survey adds to a run of lacklustre economic indicators since finance minister Rachel Reeves’ October 30 budget, which imposed large tax increases on businesses to help fund more public spending and investment.

Britain’s economy stagnated in the three months to September and the BoE estimated last month that it was continuing to flatline in the fourth quarter — a forecast that Monday’s PMI is likely to support.

“A post-budget slump in business optimism persisted in December, with output growth expectations for the year ahead unchanged from November’s 23-month low,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Businesses shed jobs at the fastest rate since January 2021, when a Covid-19 lockdown was in force.

S&P Global said companies that had cut staffing in December “overwhelmingly” cited rising costs, in particular due the upcoming increase in employer social insurance contributions announced in the budget, which will come into force in April.

Business groups have sharply criticised the budget, though many economists think increased government spending will temporarily boost the economy over 2025.

The PMI’s gauge of future output fell to its lowest level since December 2022 — not long after the “mini-budget” of former prime minister Liz Truss — while costs faced by businesses increased at the fastest pace since April.

“Nearly one-in-four survey respondents saw an overall decline in their payroll numbers. Excluding the pandemic, this represented the steepest pace of job shedding for more than 15 years,” Moore said.

S&P Global revised down December’s services PMI — which forms part of the composite reading along with manufacturing — to 51.1 from 51.4.

Last week the manufacturing PMI was revised down to an 11-month low of 47.0 for December from an initial reading of 47.3. 

Reuters

Eurozone economy ends 2024 in vulnerable state

Survey shows activity contracted for a second consecutive month in December
World
8 hours ago

Former Greek premier Simitis dies aged 88

Prime minister ushered the country into the EU’s single currency in 2001
World
1 day ago

Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as Reform party leader

Rebuff follows Farage’s alarm over US billionaire's support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western ...
World / Europe
3.
China’s top diplomat focusing on Africa while ...
World
4.
M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC
World / Africa
5.
US plans to sell $8bn arms to Israel
World

Related Articles

White House mum on Biden blocking US Steel sale to Japanese buyer

World / Americas

Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as Reform party leader

World / Europe

BoE survey finds many UK firms plan to raise prices and cut jobs

World / Europe

UK transport minister quits after reports of past fraud conviction

World / Europe

UK police forces quietly withdraw from X platform amid content concerns

World / Europe

UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.