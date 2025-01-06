World / Europe

Russia claims important gains in eastern Ukraine

Russian defence ministry says forces have captured Ukrainian logistics hub Kurakhove

06 January 2025 - 14:52
by Mark Trevelyan
Ukrainian soldiers train in a military camp in eastern France. File photo: THIBAUTL CAMUS/REUTERS
London — Russia said on Monday its forces had made important gains in eastern Ukraine while continuing to fend off a new Ukrainian offensive inside the Kursk region of western Russia, where a second day of fierce fighting was under way.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had captured the town of Kurakhove, 32km south of Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian logistics hub towards which Russian forces have been advancing for months.

The ministry said taking Kurakhove, which had held out for many weeks, would enable Moscow’s forces to step up the pace of their advance in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. It also said it had captured Dachenske, a settlement within 8km of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState, which tracks the front line using open sources, showed most of Kurakhove under Russian control. Ukraine’s Khortytsia group of forces said Russian forces continued to attack Kurakhove but Ukrainian forces were working to identify and repel Russian assault groups on that part of the front.

Both sides are fighting to improve their battlefield positions before US president-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to bring a quick end to the nearly three-year-old war, takes office on January 20.

Ukraine’s main achievement in the past five months of fighting has been to capture and hold on to a slice of territory inside Russia’s Kursk region that could provide it with an important bargaining chip in possible peace talks.

Ukraine has not revealed details of the new offensive it launched in Kursk on Sunday, though a senior Ukrainian official has said Russia is “getting what it deserves”.

Russian accounts said Moscow’s forces had beaten back the initial Ukrainian assaults, but further waves were expected. Reuters could not verify battlefield updates by either side.

“Of course, this is not the end. Now we are recording a concentration of enemy equipment in another direction and naturally we understand that he [Ukraine] will try to strike in this direction. Right now I won’t say where,” said Maj-Gen Apti Alaudinov, commander of a Chechen unit fighting for Russia in Kursk.

North Korean role

Ukrainian and Western assessments suggest about 11,000 troops from Russian ally North Korea have been deployed in the Kursk region to support Moscow’s forces. Russia has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Monday more than 1,000 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded. Reuters does not have access to the Kursk war zone and cannot verify casualty figures.

Reacting to the new Ukrainian offensive, the US, Britain and the EU have reaffirmed their support for Kyiv.

“Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and under international law, this right extends beyond its borders,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a statement to Reuters.

“Moscow’s unlawful war against Ukraine has included numerous Russian attacks originating from the Kursk region. So Russian military forces there are legitimate targets under international law.”

A US state department spokesperson said on Sunday: “We are committed to putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield, including by surging security assistance and using all available resources authorised by the Congress.”

Britain said it would support Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

Reuters

