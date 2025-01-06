World / Europe

Eurozone investor morale falls to lowest in more than a year

Survey shows Germany’s recessionary economy ‘is hanging on to the eurozone like a lead weight’

06 January 2025 - 16:48
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
German farmers protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, January 15, 2024. Picture: FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS
German farmers protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, January 15, 2024. Picture: FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS

Frankfurt — Investor morale in the eurozone fell in January to its lowest in more than a year, a survey showed on Monday, with Germany remaining a continued drag on the bloc.

The Sentix index for the eurozone dropped to -17.7 in January from -17.5 in December. That is the lowest level since November 2023, though it was not as bad as the -18.0 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

“In the eurozone, the economic engine is threatening to freeze up for the long-term,” the survey said, adding that Germany’s recessionary economy “is hanging on to the eurozone like a lead weight”.

The survey of 1,121 investors from January 2 to January 4 showed expectations slightly improved to -5.0 in January from -5.8 points last month.

But that gain was outweighed by the worsening view of the current situation, which sagged to -29.5 in January from -28.5 in December.

That is the lowest level since October 2022.

The survey also found that Germany — Europe’s largest economy and one facing federal elections next month — appears to be in recession and is unlikely to emerge from it any time soon.

Reuters

Eurozone economy ends 2024 in vulnerable state

Survey shows activity contracted for a second consecutive month in December
World
8 hours ago

Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as Reform party leader

Rebuff follows Farage’s alarm over US billionaire's support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson
World
1 day ago

Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western Russia

Territory could provide Kyiv with an important bargaining chip in potential peace talks
World
1 day ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why Trump’s trade war may end up being directed at his allies

Economic pragmatism could ultimately “trump” the rhetoric about the US trade deficit with China
Opinion
3 weeks ago

CLYDE RUSSELL: Contrarian commodity scenarios for 2025

With second Trump reign looming, year has potential to be one of the most volatile in recent memory
Opinion
16 hours ago

ECB cuts rates for fourth time by 25bps

With growth outlook weak and fraught with risks the European Central Bank lowers its deposit rate to 3% from 3.25%
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Elon Musk calls for Nigel Farage to quit as ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine hits back in Kursk region of western ...
World / Europe
3.
China’s top diplomat focusing on Africa while ...
World
4.
M23 rebels seize vital town in eastern DRC
World / Africa
5.
US plans to sell $8bn arms to Israel
World

Related Articles

French ministers say spending cuts will come before tax hikes

World / Europe

Germany heads for February snap election

World / Europe

Draghi calls for reform so EU can keep up with rivals

World / Europe

French government falls in no-confidence vote

World / Europe

German opposition leader vows to boost Ukraine’s firepower

World / Europe

Eurozone business growth inches down

World / Europe

Germany’s GDP outlook perks up, but progress slow

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.