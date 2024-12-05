South Korean legislators to vote on president’s impeachment

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the South Korean President on December 5 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: EZRA ACAYAN/GETTY IMAGES
Seoul — South Korean opposition legislators said on Thursday they would vote this weekend to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for his botched attempt to impose martial law, and police said they were investigating claims of treason against him and top ministers.
Yoon’s declaration of martial law late on Tuesday sought to consolidate power, ban political activity and censor the media.
It sparked outrage in the streets and concern among the country’s international allies. The defence minister, who recommended the move, has resigned.
Legislators of the opposition Democratic Party plan to seek a vote in parliament to impeach Yoon on Saturday evening, a party spokesperson told reporters.
“The Yoon Suk Yeol regime’s declaration of emergency martial law caused great confusion and fear among our people,” Democratic Party legislator Kim Seung-won told the National Assembly.
Yoon’s governing People Power Party is divided over the crisis but said it would oppose impeachment, with the party in turmoil and two years left in Yoon’s five-year term.
The Democratic Party needs at least eight of the 108 governing party legislators to back the bill for it to pass with a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament.
Fighting for his political future, Yoon accepted the resignation of defence minister Kim Yong-hyun on Thursday and nominated his ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Choi Byung-hyuk, as a replacement.
Kim had recommended Yoon declare martial law on Tuesday, according to the interior minister, a senior military official and the opposition’s filing to impeach Yoon.
Kim also ordered the deployment of troops to parliament, vice-defence minister Kim Seon-ho said, adding that he was unaware of the martial law order until Yoon declared it.
“I have fundamentally opposed the mobilisation of military forces under martial law and have expressed negative opinions about it,” Kim Seon-ho told a parliament hearing on Thursday, apologising and taking responsibility for failing to prevent it.
South Korea’s army chief has also offered to resign, the Yonhap news agency said.
The chief of investigations for the national police confirmed to a parliamentary hearing that the force was investigating accusations of treason and other related crimes over the declaration of martial law. The complaint was filed by an opposition party and activists.
The probe includes Yoon, his interior minister and the ousted defence minister.
Yonhap news agency reported that the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials had also received complaints and were considering investigations.
The former defence minister faces a travel ban while the investigations progress, broadcaster YTN said.
INSTABILITY ALARMS
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan’s “security situation may be fundamentally changed” in light of the instability in Seoul and North Korea’s rising military assertiveness.
“What will happen to South Korea? There appears to be a great deal of domestic criticism and opposition,” he told parliament, adding that Yoon's efforts to improve relations with Tokyo “must never be undermined”.
There has been no reaction yet from North Korea to the drama in the South.
On Wednesday, secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US had not been made aware in advance of Yoon’s declaration, while his deputy, Kurt Campbell, said Yoon had badly misjudged it.
The US has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.
The commander of US Forces-Korea, Gen Paul LaCamera, warned American troops to stay vigilant, avoid areas with protests and tell superiors of travel plans in case “something unexpected” happens.
Yoon had been embraced by leaders in the West as a partner in the US-led effort to unify democracies against growing authoritarianism in China, Russia and elsewhere.
But he caused unease among South Koreans by branding his critics “communist totalitarian and anti-state forces”. In November, he denied wrongdoing in response to accusations of influence-peddling against him and his wife, and he has taken a hard line against labour unions.
South Korean legislators to vote on president’s impeachment
Police probe claims of treason against Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared martial law
Seoul — South Korean opposition legislators said on Thursday they would vote this weekend to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for his botched attempt to impose martial law, and police said they were investigating claims of treason against him and top ministers.
Yoon’s declaration of martial law late on Tuesday sought to consolidate power, ban political activity and censor the media.
It sparked outrage in the streets and concern among the country’s international allies. The defence minister, who recommended the move, has resigned.
Legislators of the opposition Democratic Party plan to seek a vote in parliament to impeach Yoon on Saturday evening, a party spokesperson told reporters.
“The Yoon Suk Yeol regime’s declaration of emergency martial law caused great confusion and fear among our people,” Democratic Party legislator Kim Seung-won told the National Assembly.
Yoon’s governing People Power Party is divided over the crisis but said it would oppose impeachment, with the party in turmoil and two years left in Yoon’s five-year term.
The Democratic Party needs at least eight of the 108 governing party legislators to back the bill for it to pass with a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament.
Fighting for his political future, Yoon accepted the resignation of defence minister Kim Yong-hyun on Thursday and nominated his ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Choi Byung-hyuk, as a replacement.
Kim had recommended Yoon declare martial law on Tuesday, according to the interior minister, a senior military official and the opposition’s filing to impeach Yoon.
Kim also ordered the deployment of troops to parliament, vice-defence minister Kim Seon-ho said, adding that he was unaware of the martial law order until Yoon declared it.
“I have fundamentally opposed the mobilisation of military forces under martial law and have expressed negative opinions about it,” Kim Seon-ho told a parliament hearing on Thursday, apologising and taking responsibility for failing to prevent it.
South Korea’s army chief has also offered to resign, the Yonhap news agency said.
The chief of investigations for the national police confirmed to a parliamentary hearing that the force was investigating accusations of treason and other related crimes over the declaration of martial law. The complaint was filed by an opposition party and activists.
The probe includes Yoon, his interior minister and the ousted defence minister.
Yonhap news agency reported that the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials had also received complaints and were considering investigations.
The former defence minister faces a travel ban while the investigations progress, broadcaster YTN said.
INSTABILITY ALARMS
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan’s “security situation may be fundamentally changed” in light of the instability in Seoul and North Korea’s rising military assertiveness.
“What will happen to South Korea? There appears to be a great deal of domestic criticism and opposition,” he told parliament, adding that Yoon's efforts to improve relations with Tokyo “must never be undermined”.
There has been no reaction yet from North Korea to the drama in the South.
On Wednesday, secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US had not been made aware in advance of Yoon’s declaration, while his deputy, Kurt Campbell, said Yoon had badly misjudged it.
The US has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.
The commander of US Forces-Korea, Gen Paul LaCamera, warned American troops to stay vigilant, avoid areas with protests and tell superiors of travel plans in case “something unexpected” happens.
Yoon had been embraced by leaders in the West as a partner in the US-led effort to unify democracies against growing authoritarianism in China, Russia and elsewhere.
But he caused unease among South Koreans by branding his critics “communist totalitarian and anti-state forces”. In November, he denied wrongdoing in response to accusations of influence-peddling against him and his wife, and he has taken a hard line against labour unions.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
South Korea parliament rejects president’s martial law declaration
Russia watching ‘tragic’ situation in South Korea with concern
South Korean president faces impeachment after martial law debacle
Life in Seoul goes on after six-hour martial law shock
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.