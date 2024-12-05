BoE survey finds many UK firms plan to raise prices and cut jobs

A barber shop in London, Britain, December 3 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN COOMBS
London — More than half of British employers plan to raise their prices and cut jobs in response to the new government’s first budget, according to a survey published by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.
Almost 60% of firms expected to lower their profit margins to cope with an increase in social security contributions that was announced by finance minister Rachel Reeves on October 30, the Monthly Decision Maker Panel survey showed.
But 54% expected to raise prices and the same proportion said they would lower employment, while 38% expected to pay lower wages than they otherwise would have done.
The BoE is watching closely for how firms respond to the increase in social security costs as it tries to assess how much inflation pressure is likely to remain in the British economy.
The survey’s measure of expectations for wage growth — something the BoE watches closely as it considers when to cut interest rates again — cooled a bit further, dropping by 0.1 percentage point to 4% on a three-month moving-average basis in November.
It was the weakest reading since at least mid-2022, when comparable records started.
For November alone, the expected increase in pay slowed to 3.8% from 4.1% in October.
“Ordinarily this would be a clear dovish signal, increasing the BoE’s confidence that moderating underlying pressures will bring inflation down,” JPMorgan economist Allan Monks said.
“However, this shift does appear related to the national insurance tax rise. At the same time, there was a clear step up in expected inflation.”
The survey showed companies’ expectations for Britain’s consumer price inflation in the year ahead rose to 2.7% in the three months to November from 2.6% in the three months to October. In November alone, those expectations jumped to 2.8% from 2.5% in October.
BoE governor Andrew Bailey reiterated on Wednesday that he expected the central bank would cut borrowing costs only gradually as there was “still a distance to travel” to get inflation fully under control.
BoE survey finds many UK firms plan to raise prices and cut jobs
More than half of companies also target job cuts in response to the new government’s first budget
London — More than half of British employers plan to raise their prices and cut jobs in response to the new government’s first budget, according to a survey published by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.
Almost 60% of firms expected to lower their profit margins to cope with an increase in social security contributions that was announced by finance minister Rachel Reeves on October 30, the Monthly Decision Maker Panel survey showed.
But 54% expected to raise prices and the same proportion said they would lower employment, while 38% expected to pay lower wages than they otherwise would have done.
The BoE is watching closely for how firms respond to the increase in social security costs as it tries to assess how much inflation pressure is likely to remain in the British economy.
The survey’s measure of expectations for wage growth — something the BoE watches closely as it considers when to cut interest rates again — cooled a bit further, dropping by 0.1 percentage point to 4% on a three-month moving-average basis in November.
Thousands of British farmers protest against ‘tractor tax’
It was the weakest reading since at least mid-2022, when comparable records started.
For November alone, the expected increase in pay slowed to 3.8% from 4.1% in October.
“Ordinarily this would be a clear dovish signal, increasing the BoE’s confidence that moderating underlying pressures will bring inflation down,” JPMorgan economist Allan Monks said.
“However, this shift does appear related to the national insurance tax rise. At the same time, there was a clear step up in expected inflation.”
The survey showed companies’ expectations for Britain’s consumer price inflation in the year ahead rose to 2.7% in the three months to November from 2.6% in the three months to October. In November alone, those expectations jumped to 2.8% from 2.5% in October.
BoE governor Andrew Bailey reiterated on Wednesday that he expected the central bank would cut borrowing costs only gradually as there was “still a distance to travel” to get inflation fully under control.
Reuters
OECD warns of protectionism risk to global growth outlook
Bank of England cuts rates but flags inflation threat
Big UK budget likely to halt Bank of England rate cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bank of England cuts rates but flags inflation threat
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Sanlam deal doesn’t move needle much for Ninety One
UK services sector lost steam in lead-up to budget
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.