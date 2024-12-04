How Calin Georgescu’s TikTok presence rocked the Romanian election

Independent far-right candidate Calin Georgescu votes on the day of the parliamentary election, in Mogosoaia, Romania on December 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Brussels — From relative unknown three months ago to winning the first round of Romania’s presidential elections, hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu’s meteoric rise has stirred suspicions of interference and social media manipulation.
The Constitutional Court has ordered a recount of votes and TikTok faces a possible shutdown in Romania pending an investigation into its part in the first round of the presidential election on November 24.
Georgescu’s campaign leant heavily on China-based ByteDance’s social media app and researchers and politicians said the way the candidate’s posts went so viral warranted investigation.
TikTok dismissed concerns about its role as “inaccurate and misleading” and Russia denies accusations of interference.
“There was a running joke in 2014 that our president was elected on Facebook. Now, there is a joke that he was almost elected on TikTok,” popular Romanian YouTuber Silviu Istrate said.
TikTok bounce
Georgescu says he isn’t affiliated to any party and his campaign had no budget and was staffed by volunteers. Still, he was able to harness TikTok to build a considerable online presence, reaching almost 300,000 followers by representing an alternative to mainstream parties.
TikTok is among the most popular social media apps in Romania, with 9-million users in a population of 19-million.
Georgescu had been polling in low-single digits before an election focused on the cost of living in the country which has the EU’s biggest share of people at risk of poverty.
“The vote for him was an anti-system, revenge vote against our big political parties,” said Istrate, adding that he doesn’t contest the result, but rather “the way Georgescu rose to this kind of popularity overnight”.
National Audiovisual Council vice-president Valentin-Alexandru Jucan said he believed TikTok’s algorithms had amplified material favourable to a single candidate and it lacked transparency about who was sponsoring election content.
“It is categorically false to claim his account was treated differently to any other candidate,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement, adding that when Romanian authorities flagged unmarked political content the platform “took action on those videos within 24 hours”.
But some analysts pointed to a lack of transparency about TikTok’s algorithm which is geared for engagement, meaning misinformation can rapidly gain traction.
“TikTok’s algorithmic amplification of certain candidates, such as Calin Georgescu, without adequate oversight, raises concerns about fairness and transparency in the electoral process,” said Cristina Vanberghen, visiting professor at the European University Institute.
Under the radar
Georgescu’s shock win relative to his pre-election polling data indicated “inauthentic behaviour” or fake bot accounts, according to Berlin-based NGO Democracy Reporting International.
For example, an account supporting Georgescu, @iamcalingeorgescu, created on November 26, instantly gained 15,000 followers, suggesting “co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour or fake engagements”, the organisation said in a report.
Besides bots, analysts also point to social media micro-influencers indirectly promoting Georgescu without marking their posts as paid advertising.
Paid political advertising is banned by TikTok. However, researchers at Bucharest-based Expert Forum found a majority of political content remained unmarked as such and was superficially vetted.
“They claim to be entertainment, but are doing political propaganda in plain sight,” the group said in a policy brief.
Micro-influencers appeared to be quoting from a “copy-paste” script that didn’t name the candidate, but used descriptions that he used to depict himself, such as “patriot” and “someone who cares about farmers”, said Istrate.
He said a platform that links brands with a pool of micro-influencers who are paid to post and help to achieve a brand’s “desired objectives” could have been used.
“The organisation that presented this post as a gig on this influencer discovery platform is completely nowhere to be found,” said Catalina Goanta, associate professor researching social media influencers at Utrecht University, adding it made traceability more difficult, and deniability of involvement plausible.
Future-proofing
As Romania prepares for the second round of presidential elections on December 8, Georgescu’s win demonstrates the growing power of digital platforms to shape political campaigns, said analysts, and will prove a test for the EU’s new digital rules, which oblige big tech companies to take “risk mitigation measures for electoral processes”.
The European Commission has been asked to investigate TikTok’s compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA), which came into effect in February.
If the commission suspects a breach it can open proceedings to look into TikTok’s compliance with the DSA obligations.
“We are closely monitoring developments,” a spokesperson from the European Commission said in an emailed statement.
If found in breach, TikTok faces a fines of as much as 6% of its global turnover and could be banned from Europe altogether if there is a repeat offence.
Pending the investigation’s outcome, there are lessons for future elections, according to researchers, who point to educational gaps and institutional weaknesses.
“It is a problem which could extend to the entire EU,” said Vanberghen, especially if elections see “increased reliance on platforms with opaque algorithms that might inadvertently favour one candidate or party over another”.
Social media bans are “not the solution”, but she recommended educating voters about the impact of algorithms on their exposure to certain types of content.
She also called for additional regulations to safeguard democratic processes from potential interference from foreign-owned platforms.
“As AI technology evolves, EU member states will need to implement guardrails to address the unique challenges posed by these new tools,” she said.
