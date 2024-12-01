World / Europe

Russia’s Putin gives nod to military focused budget

The state budget for next year includes a 25% hike in military spending but will be the most secretive in post-Soviet history

01 December 2024 - 15:46
by Vladimir Soldatkin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/KREMLIN via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: MIKHAIL TERESHCHENKO/KREMLIN via REUTERS

Moscow— Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a military focused budget for 2025-27, a document published on the official legal acts website showed on Sunday.

The state budget for next year includes a 25% hike in military spending but will be the most secretive in post-Soviet history, with almost a third of all spending closed to public scrutiny.

The government has acknowledged that the needs of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine and support for the military will remain the budget priority, with social needs and technological development.

The government has presented the draft budget as “balanced”, with the deficit falling to 0.5% against this year’s projected deficit of 1.7% and state debt remaining below the 20% mark for the next three years.

Reuters

Russia hits Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in huge attack

President Vladimir Putin says Moscow struck in response to attacks on Russian territory with US medium-range ATACMS missiles
World
3 days ago

Russian lawyer jailed for seven years over antiwar comments

Dmitry Talantov jailed amid a wider crackdown on lawyers who defended a critic of Vladimir Putin
World
3 days ago

Russia expels British diplomat for spying

British ambassador summoned over diplomat’s false information and signs of subversive work
World
5 days ago

UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’

Britain’s G7 allies urged to support and equip Ukraine for as long as required
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage in Gaza
World / Middle East
2.
Trudeau agrees to work with US as Trump warns ...
World / Americas
3.
Elon Musk’s Starlink ordered to cease Namibian ...
World / Africa
4.
Biden’s long-awaited Africa trip to tout a win ...
World / Americas
5.
Russian and Syrian jets intensify bombing of ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Russia hits Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in huge attack

World / Europe

Russian lawyer jailed for seven years over antiwar comments

World / Europe

Russia expels British diplomat for spying

World / Europe

How Ukraine wants South Africa to push for peace

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.