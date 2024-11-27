World / Europe

Former Conservative leader William Hague appointed Oxford chancellor

Former British foreign minister elected to take on a largely ceremonial role dating back centuries

27 November 2024 - 16:25
by Andrew MacAskill
William Hague speaks. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL via REUTERS
London — William Hague, a former British foreign minister and onetime leader of the Conservative Party, was elected on Wednesday as the next chancellor of the University of Oxford, a largely ceremonial role which dates back centuries.

Hague was named as the successor to Chris Patten, Britain’s last governor of Hong Kong and another former senior Conservative politician, for what is seen as one of the grandest positions in higher education.

He beat off competition from former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three other candidates.

The university said Hague won a majority of support in the final round of voting for the post and he would be the 160th recorded chancellor in the university’s history, a role that dates back at least 800 years.

More than 24,000 former students and past and present members of the university’s governing body took part in the election.

“My heart and soul are in Oxford and I will dedicate myself in the coming years to serving the university I love,” Hague, 63, said in a statement thanking those who had backed him for the 10-year, unpaid role.

The chancellor presides over key university ceremonies, undertaking fundraising work and acting as an ambassador at local, national and international events.

Hague graduated from Oxford University in 1982 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

Oxford was named as the best university in the World University Rankings 2024 run by Times Higher Education, just ahead of Stanford University, the Massachusetts institute of Technology, and Harvard University.

Reuters

Kremlin warns West on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Spokesperson says Moscow could consider such a transfer to be tantamount to an attack on Russia
World
1 day ago

UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’

Britain’s G7 allies urged to support and equip Ukraine for as long as required
World
2 days ago

Russia expels British diplomat for spying

British ambassador summoned over diplomat’s false information and signs of subversive work
World
1 day ago

UK police forces quietly withdraw from X platform amid content concerns

Musk’s social media platform X-communicated amid accusations of promoting violence and spreading disinformation
World
1 day ago

Britain imposes sanctions on Isabel dos Santos in graft crackdown

UK imposes travel ban and asset freeze on Angolan billionaire as new foreign secretary  pledges to take on ‘kleptocrats’
World
5 days ago
