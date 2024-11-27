William Hague speaks. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL via REUTERS
London — William Hague, a former British foreign minister and onetime leader of the Conservative Party, was elected on Wednesday as the next chancellor of the University of Oxford, a largely ceremonial role which dates back centuries.
Hague was named as the successor to Chris Patten, Britain’s last governor of Hong Kong and another former senior Conservative politician, for what is seen as one of the grandest positions in higher education.
He beat off competition from former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three other candidates.
The university said Hague won a majority of support in the final round of voting for the post and he would be the 160th recorded chancellor in the university’s history, a role that dates back at least 800 years.
More than 24,000 former students and past and present members of the university’s governing body took part in the election.
“My heart and soul are in Oxford and I will dedicate myself in the coming years to serving the university I love,” Hague, 63, said in a statement thanking those who had backed him for the 10-year, unpaid role.
The chancellor presides over key university ceremonies, undertaking fundraising work and acting as an ambassador at local, national and international events.
Hague graduated from Oxford University in 1982 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.
Oxford was named as the best university in the World University Rankings 2024 run by Times Higher Education, just ahead of Stanford University, the Massachusetts institute of Technology, and Harvard University.
Former Conservative leader William Hague appointed Oxford chancellor
Former British foreign minister elected to take on a largely ceremonial role dating back centuries
London — William Hague, a former British foreign minister and onetime leader of the Conservative Party, was elected on Wednesday as the next chancellor of the University of Oxford, a largely ceremonial role which dates back centuries.
Hague was named as the successor to Chris Patten, Britain’s last governor of Hong Kong and another former senior Conservative politician, for what is seen as one of the grandest positions in higher education.
He beat off competition from former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three other candidates.
The university said Hague won a majority of support in the final round of voting for the post and he would be the 160th recorded chancellor in the university’s history, a role that dates back at least 800 years.
More than 24,000 former students and past and present members of the university’s governing body took part in the election.
“My heart and soul are in Oxford and I will dedicate myself in the coming years to serving the university I love,” Hague, 63, said in a statement thanking those who had backed him for the 10-year, unpaid role.
The chancellor presides over key university ceremonies, undertaking fundraising work and acting as an ambassador at local, national and international events.
Hague graduated from Oxford University in 1982 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.
Oxford was named as the best university in the World University Rankings 2024 run by Times Higher Education, just ahead of Stanford University, the Massachusetts institute of Technology, and Harvard University.
Reuters
Kremlin warns West on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’
Russia expels British diplomat for spying
UK police forces quietly withdraw from X platform amid content concerns
Britain imposes sanctions on Isabel dos Santos in graft crackdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Kremlin warns West on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’
Russia expels British diplomat for spying
UK police forces quietly withdraw from X platform amid content concerns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.