British ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey leaves the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow, Russia, November 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA
Moscow — Russia said on Tuesday that it was expelling a British diplomat for alleged spying, in the latest blow to the already dire state of relations between the two countries.
The FSB security service said the diplomat, whose photograph was splashed across TV news bulletins, had intentionally provided false information when he entered the country.
“At the same time, the Russian FSB has discovered signs of the said diplomat conducting intelligence and subversive work that threatens the security of the Russian Federation,” it said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Britain’s foreign, commonwealth and development office. The British embassy in Moscow did not respond to a request for comment.
The Tass news agency cited Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying that the ministry had summoned the British ambassador, a step that host governments often use to express a strong protest.
According to the FSB, the British diplomat was a replacement for one of six UK diplomats expelled earlier this year, also on espionage charges.
Relations between Britain and Russia have plunged to post-Cold War lows since the start of the Ukraine war. Britain has joined successive waves of sanctions against Russia and provided arms to Ukraine.
Russia said Ukraine fired British Storm Shadow cruise missiles at its territory last week for the first time.
President Vladimir Putin cited that, and the launching of US ATACMS ballistic missiles by Ukraine, as the reason Russia responded by launching a new hypersonic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on November 21.
Russia expels British diplomat for spying
British ambassador summoned over diplomat’s false information and signs of subversive work
Moscow — Russia said on Tuesday that it was expelling a British diplomat for alleged spying, in the latest blow to the already dire state of relations between the two countries.
The FSB security service said the diplomat, whose photograph was splashed across TV news bulletins, had intentionally provided false information when he entered the country.
“At the same time, the Russian FSB has discovered signs of the said diplomat conducting intelligence and subversive work that threatens the security of the Russian Federation,” it said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Britain’s foreign, commonwealth and development office. The British embassy in Moscow did not respond to a request for comment.
The Tass news agency cited Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying that the ministry had summoned the British ambassador, a step that host governments often use to express a strong protest.
According to the FSB, the British diplomat was a replacement for one of six UK diplomats expelled earlier this year, also on espionage charges.
Relations between Britain and Russia have plunged to post-Cold War lows since the start of the Ukraine war. Britain has joined successive waves of sanctions against Russia and provided arms to Ukraine.
Russia said Ukraine fired British Storm Shadow cruise missiles at its territory last week for the first time.
President Vladimir Putin cited that, and the launching of US ATACMS ballistic missiles by Ukraine, as the reason Russia responded by launching a new hypersonic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on November 21.
Reuters
UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’
Kremlin warns West on returning nuclear weapons to Ukraine
Danish military tracks Chinese ship after Baltic Sea cables severed
Britain imposes sanctions on Isabel dos Santos in graft crackdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New US sanctions on Gazprombank land PetroSA in a fix
Ukraine wants SA to use G20 presidency to sway Vladimir Putin
Kremlin says Trump circle is talking about a peace deal for Ukraine as Biden ...
Ebrahim Rasool says SA sees US as trade partner of choice
Trump prepares wide-ranging energy plan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.