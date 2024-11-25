World / Europe

UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’

Britain’s G7 allies urged to support and equip Ukraine for as long as required

25 November 2024 - 15:49
by Sachin Ravikumar and Yesim Dikmen
British foreign secretary David Lammy. Picture: LEON NEAL
British foreign secretary David Lammy. Picture: LEON NEAL

London/Fiuggi — Britain is imposing its biggest sanctions package yet against Russia’s shadow fleet, targeting 30 vessels, foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday, urging G7 allies to stand with and equip Ukraine for as long as it needs.

Britain and other Western nations are keen to make sure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to defend itself this winter.

Lammy said before a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy he was sure Kyiv would get “the funds and the military equipment and kit to get through 2025”.

Lammy told reporters Britain’s latest round of measures against Moscow represented the “biggest” package of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet — ships which Britain says try to avoid Western restrictions on Russian oil.

“We are determined to ensure that both the ships, the enablers of those ships thwarting European and UK sanctions are hurt at this time,” he said.

Britain’s assessment was that Russian President Vladimir Putin showed “no signs at all of wanting a negotiation” to end its war with Ukraine, he added.

Publishing details of the sanctions, Britain said the ships being targeted had transported billions of pounds worth of oil and oil products in the last year, and the new measures would bring the number of oil tankers under UK sanctions to 73.

Britain also said two Russian insurance companies, AlfaStrakhovanie and VSK, also faced sanctions, and it would continue to challenge vessels over their insurance credentials when they pass through UK waters. 

Reuters

Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine, Kyiv says

If confirmed, the launch highlights rapidly rising tensions in the war after Ukraine fired US and UK missiles at targets in Russia
World
4 days ago

Lowdown on Russia’s intercontinental ballistic missiles

Ukraine says missile was fired at the city of Dnipro
World
4 days ago

Russian spy chief on Nato aid for Ukraine

Russia warns it will retaliate against Nato countries facilitating the use of long-range missiles against it
World
5 days ago

Donald Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as Nato ambassador

Former acting attorney-general is a Trump loyalist with little foreign policy experience
World
4 days ago
