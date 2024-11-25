Romanian Putin supporter and Tik Tok star in shock bid to contest presidential run-off

Presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, right, arrives for a televised debate in Bucharest, Romania, November 13 2024. Picture: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS
Bucharest — A hard-right critic of Nato who has praised Russia is set to face a centre-right opposition leader in a presidential election run-off in Romania that could undermine its pro-Western stance after a shock outcome in the first-round vote.
Independent hard-right politician Calin Georgescu, 62, won 22.94% of votes in Sunday’s voting, the electoral authority said. Centre-right contender Elena Lasconi, leader of the opposition Save Romania Union, lay second with 19.18%.
The outcome was a huge shock as pre-election opinion polls had made Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu the front-runner. Ciolacu said he would resign as party leader after the result but would remain in the role of prime minister until a parliamentary election scheduled on December 1.
The candidate of the centre-right Liberals, Ciolacu’s coalition partners, also failed to secure a place in the election run-off, which will be on December 8.
Campaigning focused largely on the soaring cost of living in Romania, which is a member of the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty alliance and has the EU’s biggest share of people at risk of poverty.
“I have voted for the wronged, the humiliated, those who feel they do not matter in this world,” Georgescu said on Sunday. “Today, the vote is a prayer for the nation.”
Georgescu had been polling in single digits before the vote and ran a Tik Tok-driven campaign.
“Just imagine, we are in a position where we could have a far-right president,” political scientist Cristian Pirvulescu said. “This is where the establishment parties have led us, first by vehemently denying the existence of a hybrid war and then by falling into it. His chances of winning are high.”
Romania’s sovereign euro bonds fell nearly two cents on Monday after the first round of voting.
Asked about the election outcome, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “I would not make any predictions yet. We probably cannot say that we are that familiar with the world view of this candidate as far as relations with our country are concerned.
“For now, we understand clearly the current leadership of Romania, which is not a friendly country to us. We will of course watch how the electoral processes develop and who wins.”
Hard-right groupings are likely to receive an electoral boost from Georgescu’s success when the southeast European country of 19-million votes in the December 1 parliamentary election.
Mainstream parties have not officially endorsed either candidate in the presidential run-off on December 8.
Georgescu is a former member of the hard-right opposition Alliance for Uniting Romanians who has praised Ion Antonescu, Romania’s de facto World War 2 leader who was sentenced to death for his part in Romania’s Holocaust, and Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, leader of a pre-war violent anti-Semitic movement.
Georgescu has called a Nato ballistic missile defence shield in Romania a “shame of diplomacy” and questioned whether the Western military alliance would protect any of its members if they were attacked by Russia.
He said Romania’s best chance lay with “Russian wisdom” but has refused to say explicitly whether he supports Russia.
Romania, which was under communist rule for four decades until 1989, shares a 650km border with Ukraine. Since Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, Romania has enabled the export of millions of tonnes of grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta and provided military aid, including the donation of a Patriot air defence battery.
“I voted for him, he came out of the (blue), we are glad to have a president, it’s a big thing,” said Elena Bardea, while sweeping leaves outside her courtyard in Izvorani, a village near capital Bucharest from which Georgescu ran his campaign.
Also in Izvorani, Alexandru Stelu Ghita wondered if the country could be repaired.
“Everything was sold off, what can be repaired, agriculture is working badly, industry is working badly,” he said.
Pirvulescu said retaining control of parliament would be important for pro-Western forces to serve as a counterbalance to Georgescu if he becomes president.
The president, who is limited to two five-year terms, has a semi-executive role which includes heading Romania's armed forces and chairing the supreme defence council that decides on military aid.
The president represents Romania at EU and Nato summits and appoints the prime minister, chief judges, prosecutors and secret service heads.
The current head of state, Klaus Iohannis, won power in 2014 on a promise to bolster the fight against endemic corruption.
Romanian Putin supporter and Tik Tok star in shock bid to contest presidential run-off
Hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu wins most votes in first round of voting, confounding pre-election opinion polls
Bucharest — A hard-right critic of Nato who has praised Russia is set to face a centre-right opposition leader in a presidential election run-off in Romania that could undermine its pro-Western stance after a shock outcome in the first-round vote.
Independent hard-right politician Calin Georgescu, 62, won 22.94% of votes in Sunday’s voting, the electoral authority said. Centre-right contender Elena Lasconi, leader of the opposition Save Romania Union, lay second with 19.18%.
The outcome was a huge shock as pre-election opinion polls had made Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu the front-runner. Ciolacu said he would resign as party leader after the result but would remain in the role of prime minister until a parliamentary election scheduled on December 1.
The candidate of the centre-right Liberals, Ciolacu’s coalition partners, also failed to secure a place in the election run-off, which will be on December 8.
Ukraine wants SA to use G20 presidency to sway Vladimir Putin
Campaigning focused largely on the soaring cost of living in Romania, which is a member of the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty alliance and has the EU’s biggest share of people at risk of poverty.
“I have voted for the wronged, the humiliated, those who feel they do not matter in this world,” Georgescu said on Sunday. “Today, the vote is a prayer for the nation.”
Georgescu had been polling in single digits before the vote and ran a Tik Tok-driven campaign.
“Just imagine, we are in a position where we could have a far-right president,” political scientist Cristian Pirvulescu said. “This is where the establishment parties have led us, first by vehemently denying the existence of a hybrid war and then by falling into it. His chances of winning are high.”
Romania’s sovereign euro bonds fell nearly two cents on Monday after the first round of voting.
Asked about the election outcome, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “I would not make any predictions yet. We probably cannot say that we are that familiar with the world view of this candidate as far as relations with our country are concerned.
“For now, we understand clearly the current leadership of Romania, which is not a friendly country to us. We will of course watch how the electoral processes develop and who wins.”
Hard-right groupings are likely to receive an electoral boost from Georgescu’s success when the southeast European country of 19-million votes in the December 1 parliamentary election.
Mainstream parties have not officially endorsed either candidate in the presidential run-off on December 8.
Georgescu is a former member of the hard-right opposition Alliance for Uniting Romanians who has praised Ion Antonescu, Romania’s de facto World War 2 leader who was sentenced to death for his part in Romania’s Holocaust, and Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, leader of a pre-war violent anti-Semitic movement.
Georgescu has called a Nato ballistic missile defence shield in Romania a “shame of diplomacy” and questioned whether the Western military alliance would protect any of its members if they were attacked by Russia.
He said Romania’s best chance lay with “Russian wisdom” but has refused to say explicitly whether he supports Russia.
Romania, which was under communist rule for four decades until 1989, shares a 650km border with Ukraine. Since Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, Romania has enabled the export of millions of tonnes of grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta and provided military aid, including the donation of a Patriot air defence battery.
“I voted for him, he came out of the (blue), we are glad to have a president, it’s a big thing,” said Elena Bardea, while sweeping leaves outside her courtyard in Izvorani, a village near capital Bucharest from which Georgescu ran his campaign.
Also in Izvorani, Alexandru Stelu Ghita wondered if the country could be repaired.
“Everything was sold off, what can be repaired, agriculture is working badly, industry is working badly,” he said.
Pirvulescu said retaining control of parliament would be important for pro-Western forces to serve as a counterbalance to Georgescu if he becomes president.
The president, who is limited to two five-year terms, has a semi-executive role which includes heading Romania's armed forces and chairing the supreme defence council that decides on military aid.
The president represents Romania at EU and Nato summits and appoints the prime minister, chief judges, prosecutors and secret service heads.
The current head of state, Klaus Iohannis, won power in 2014 on a promise to bolster the fight against endemic corruption.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UK imposes biggest sanctions package on Russian ‘shadow fleet’
Moldova’s pro-EU Maia Sandu claims election win
Georgia and Moldova votes show challenges of EU enlargement push
Russian spy chief on Nato aid for Ukraine
Germany says severing of Baltic Sea cables ‘likely an act of sabotage’
Ukraine and Russia ramp up drone attacks
Brics summit shows clear signs of the club’s growing weight
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.