World / Europe

ICC sentences Malian war criminal to 10 years over Timbuktu terror

Judges find accused took part in public floggings that left deep psychological wounds on victims and onlookers

20 November 2024 - 20:33
by Stephanie van den Berg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mahmoud attends his war crimes trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, May 9 2022. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mahmoud attends his war crimes trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, May 9 2022. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS

The Hague — A Malian jihadist who helped run the police force imposing sharia law on Timbuktu after the city was captured by militants in 2012 was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday.

Judges said Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz, 47, had played a key role in the police set up by the Ansar Dine Islamist group in the city on the fringe of the Sahara Desert.

He had taken part in or been present at many public floggings that left deep psychological wounds on victims and onlookers, the judges said.

“This regime and these acts had a traumatic effect of the population of Timbuktu,” they said.

Al Hassan, who had pleaded not guilty to the charges at the start of his case in 2020, was present in court clad in all white with a traditional West African robe and headdress. He showed no emotion as the sentence was read out.

In June, Al Hassan was convicted of several crimes against humanity and war crimes including religious persecution and torture.

He has been in the ICC’s detention centre since March 2018 and the more than six years he has already spent in detention will be deducted from his time. The ICC often grants release when over two-thirds of a sentence has been served so he is not expected to remain in jail much longer.

Reuters

Trump has work cut out regaining US strength in Africa

Competition with China will be a major focus and policies could be revisited for military leaders in the troubled Sahel
World
7 hours ago

At least 21 killed in Mali drone strikes, rebels say

The attack comes after Tuareg and jihadist fighters killed many soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries in July
World
2 months ago

Malians grapple with economic hardship after years of military rule

Four years on, military rulers have reneged on promise to hold elections in February
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ukraine hits Russia with US long-range missiles ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump picks Wall street executive Howard Lutnick ...
World / Americas
3.
Thousands of British farmers protest against ...
World / Europe
4.
Uranium prices soar after Russia limits exports ...
World
5.
Hamas attack on Israel stirs controversy among ...
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.