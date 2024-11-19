Germany says severing of Baltic Sea cables ‘likely an act of sabotage’

Foreign ministers Jean-Noel Barrot (France), Antonio Tajani (Italy), Radoslaw Sikorski (Poland) and Annalena Baerbock (Germany) address a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, November 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL
Warsaw/Vilnius — European governments accused Russia of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine’s Western allies on Tuesday, as Baltic states investigated whether the cutting of two fibreoptic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea was sabotage.
“Moscow’s escalating hybrid activities against Nato and EU countries are also unprecedented in their variety and scale, creating significant security risks,” the statement signed by the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Britain said.
Europe needed to “think and act big” to boost its security, the statement continued.
The strongly worded declaration came as European countries probed the complete severing this week of the Baltic cables, one linking Finland and Germany, the other connecting Sweden to Lithuania, recalling previous incidents in the busy waterway.
Two European sources said the statement was not a direct response to the cable cuts.
One cable went out of service on Sunday morning, the other less than 24 hours later on Monday.
European officials have not directly accused Russia of destroying the cables. But Germany, Poland and others said it was likely it was an act of sabotage, while Lithuania’s armed forces boosted surveillance of its waters in response.
“If Russia does not stop committing acts of sabotage in Europe, Warsaw will close the rest of its consulates in Poland,” Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday after several European foreign ministers met in the Polish capital.
At the meeting, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock cited the incident and other recent events when speaking about what she called “hybrid intimidation attempts” by the Kremlin, adding “these can’t all be coincidences”.
German defence minister Boris Pistorius told EU colleagues in Brussels: “No-one believes that these cables were cut accidentally. We also have to assume, without knowing it yet, that it is sabotage.”
Russia has repeatedly denied sabotaging European infrastructure and says that the claims are made up in an attempt to damage Russian interests as part of an information war waged by the West.
Russian officials also say that they note the investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts in 2022 has produced no results.
Tensions
In the most prominent Baltic sabotage case, the Nord Stream gas pipeline was destroyed in September 2022, seven months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, hastening Europe’s switch to other energy suppliers.
No-one has taken responsibility for those blasts. While some Western officials initially blamed Moscow — an interpretation dismissed as “idiotic” by Russian President Vladimir Putin — US and German media have reported that pro-Ukrainian actors may have played a role.
Regional Nato members are jointly assessing events surrounding the latest cable cuts, a spokesperson for the Lithuanian armed forces said.
The companies that own the two cables said it was not yet clear what had caused the outages.
“It’s not a partial damage, it’s full damage,” said a spokesperson for Arelion, owner and operator of the cable linking Lithuania and Sweden. The company later said it had filed a police report.
Cinia, owner of the cable linking Finland and Germany, said it was not possible to say what might have caused the breach until repairs had started. Repairs of this nature typically take five to 15 days, it said.
Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans had no specific information about who was to blame, but said: “We see increasing activity of especially Russia on our seas, aimed at espionage and possibly even sabotage of our vital infrastructure.”
Reuters
