Kremlin accuses Biden administration of escalating Ukraine war

Cars burn after a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, November 18 2024. Picture: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/REUTERS
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday that any US decision to allow Ukraine to fire American missiles deep into Russia would mean it was directly involved in the conflict, which he accused President Joe Biden’s administration of escalating.
Russia has been telling the West for months how it would interpret such a decision, and that it would raise the risk of a confrontation with the US-led Nato alliance. When asked about reports by the New York Times and Reuters that Biden’s administration had made the decision on long-range strikes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that the reports were not based on any official statement.
“If such a decision was indeed formulated and brought to the Kyiv regime, this is a qualitatively new round of tension and a qualitatively new situation from the point of view of US involvement in this conflict,” Peskov said.
President Vladimir Putin made Russia’s position clear when speaking in St Petersburg in September, Peskov said. Putin said on September 12 that Western approval for such a step would mean “the direct involvement of Nato countries, the US and European countries in the war in Ukraine” because Nato military infrastructure and personnel would have to be involved in the targeting and firing of the missiles.
A wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, November 18 2024. Picture: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/REUTERS
“It is obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps to continue adding fuel to the fire and continue to provoke tension around this conflict,” Peskov said.
Sources quoted in both reports presented the move as partly in response to the reported arrival of North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region to help repel a Ukrainian incursion.
One Russian official close to the Kremlin who spoke on condition of anonymity said the US move, if confirmed, was an extremely provocative one for an outgoing administration but would not change the outcome of the war.
Ukraine’s seizure of a piece of the Kursk region this year marked the first time US weapons had been used on internationally recognised sovereign Russian soil since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in early 2022.
Maximum pressure
“Biden’s administration is trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they still have power and are still in office,” Russian legislator Maria Butina said.
“I have a great hope that [Donald] Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War 3, which is not in anybody’s interest.”
Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that the West is playing with fire by probing the limits of what a nuclear power might or might not tolerate. Putin has changed Russia’s nuclear doctrine to say that any conventional attack on Russia aided by a nuclear power could be considered to be a joint attack on Russia.
In late October, Putin said his defence ministry was working on different ways to respond if the US and its Nato allies helped Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range Western missiles.
“I guess there are some people in the US who have nothing to lose for whatever reason, or who are completely off the grid so much that they simply do not care,” said Butina, who spent 15 months in a US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a legislator for the ruling United Russia party.
Kremlin accuses Biden administration of escalating Ukraine war
Allowing firing of US missiles deep into Russia would mean it is directly involved in conflict, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says
Reuters
Biden allows Ukraine to use US missiles to strike inside Russia
Zelensky calls for end of war amid Russian advances
EU warns against isolationism in US
