Zelensky calls for end of war amid Russian advances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
Kyiv — President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine must do all it can to ensure the war with Russia ends next year through diplomacy, commenting at a decisive moment after Donald Trump’s US presidential election win and Russia’s grinding battlefield gains.
However, Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin was not interested in agreeing to a peace deal and argued it was convenient for Moscow to sit down to talk while continuing to fight.
“From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means,” Zelensky said in a Ukrainian radio interview aired on Saturday.
Moscow’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva said on Thursday that Russia would be open to negotiations to end the war if initiated by Trump, though he added that they would have to acknowledge “realities on the ground”.
Moscow uses this phrase to mean Ukraine would have to cede four regions that Russian forces have partly occupied and that Russia has claimed in their entirety.
Zelensky has repeatedly said since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 that peace cannot be established until all Russian forces are expelled and all territory captured by Moscow, including Crimea, is returned.
However, a return to Ukraine’s internationally recognised 1991 borders was not mentioned in the president’s “victory plan” that he publicly presented last month.
Zelensky said the war was likely to end quicker under Trump, who said often during his campaign that he would rapidly end the conflict, without giving specifics.
Zelensky said US law prevented him from meeting Trump before his inauguration on January 20.
“We will do everything that depends on us (to ensure a meeting). We had a really good meeting in September,” Zelensky said, adding he would only talk with Trump rather than any emissary or adviser.
Zelensky conceded that the situation in eastern Ukraine was difficult and Russia was making advances.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday its forces had captured two more villages in eastern Donetsk region — Makarivka, southwest of the key town of Kurakhove, and Hryhorivka, north of Kurakhove.
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces made no mention of either village, but acknowledged that the Kurakhove sector was the most heated theatre along the 1,000km.
Moscow’s forces are bearing down on Kurakhove, which has a thermal power plant and is 7km from Pokrovsk, a large town which for much of the war has been one of Ukraine’s logistical linchpins.
In eastern Ukraine, Russia is advancing at the fastest rate since the war’s earliest days in 2022.
Zelensky said the situation was difficult for several reasons, one of which was holdups of up to a year in equipping brigades, partly because of months of delay by the US Congress last winter in approving Ukraine aid.
Some of these brigades, he said, would now enter the fray.
“In order to stop the Russian army, new reserves, kitted out with the equipment we have been waiting for so long, will now arrive,” he said.
Ukraine has sought to boost its own weapons production. Zelensky said Ukraine was now making four different missiles, which he said were in testing.
Zelensky calls for end of war amid Russian advances
Ukraine president says Putin is not interested in a peace deal
Kyiv — President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine must do all it can to ensure the war with Russia ends next year through diplomacy, commenting at a decisive moment after Donald Trump’s US presidential election win and Russia’s grinding battlefield gains.
However, Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin was not interested in agreeing to a peace deal and argued it was convenient for Moscow to sit down to talk while continuing to fight.
“From our side, we must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means,” Zelensky said in a Ukrainian radio interview aired on Saturday.
Moscow’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva said on Thursday that Russia would be open to negotiations to end the war if initiated by Trump, though he added that they would have to acknowledge “realities on the ground”.
Moscow uses this phrase to mean Ukraine would have to cede four regions that Russian forces have partly occupied and that Russia has claimed in their entirety.
Zelensky has repeatedly said since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 that peace cannot be established until all Russian forces are expelled and all territory captured by Moscow, including Crimea, is returned.
However, a return to Ukraine’s internationally recognised 1991 borders was not mentioned in the president’s “victory plan” that he publicly presented last month.
Zelensky said the war was likely to end quicker under Trump, who said often during his campaign that he would rapidly end the conflict, without giving specifics.
Zelensky said US law prevented him from meeting Trump before his inauguration on January 20.
“We will do everything that depends on us (to ensure a meeting). We had a really good meeting in September,” Zelensky said, adding he would only talk with Trump rather than any emissary or adviser.
Zelensky conceded that the situation in eastern Ukraine was difficult and Russia was making advances.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday its forces had captured two more villages in eastern Donetsk region — Makarivka, southwest of the key town of Kurakhove, and Hryhorivka, north of Kurakhove.
Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces made no mention of either village, but acknowledged that the Kurakhove sector was the most heated theatre along the 1,000km.
Moscow’s forces are bearing down on Kurakhove, which has a thermal power plant and is 7km from Pokrovsk, a large town which for much of the war has been one of Ukraine’s logistical linchpins.
In eastern Ukraine, Russia is advancing at the fastest rate since the war’s earliest days in 2022.
Zelensky said the situation was difficult for several reasons, one of which was holdups of up to a year in equipping brigades, partly because of months of delay by the US Congress last winter in approving Ukraine aid.
Some of these brigades, he said, would now enter the fray.
“In order to stop the Russian army, new reserves, kitted out with the equipment we have been waiting for so long, will now arrive,” he said.
Ukraine has sought to boost its own weapons production. Zelensky said Ukraine was now making four different missiles, which he said were in testing.
Reuters
Blinken off to Europe for Ukraine talks before Trump returns
IAN BREMMER: What Donald Trump’s return means for the world
France foreign minister upbeat on Trump-Ukraine ties
Ukraine and Russia ramp up drone attacks
Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Blinken off to Europe for Ukraine talks before Trump returns
IAN BREMMER: What Donald Trump’s return means for the world
France foreign minister upbeat on Trump-Ukraine ties
Ukraine and Russia ramp up drone attacks
Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.