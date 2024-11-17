Biden allows Ukraine to use US missiles to strike inside Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, the US, September 21 2023. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two US officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington’s policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns.
The move comes two months before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow Ukraine’s military to use US weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.
The change comes largely in response to Russia’s deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv, a US official and a source familiar with the decision said.
The White House and the state department declined to comment. The Ukrainian foreign ministry and president’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Russia has warned that it would see a move to loosen the limits on Ukraine’s use of US weapons as a major escalation.
Ukraine’s first deep strikes are likely to be carried out using Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) rockets, which have a range of up to 306km, according to the sources.
While some US officials have expressed scepticism that allowing long-range strikes will change the war’s overall trajectory, the decision could help Ukraine as Russian forces are making gains and possibly put Kyiv in a better negotiating position.
It is not clear if Trump will reverse Biden’s decision when he takes office. Trump has criticised the scale of US financial and military aid to Ukraine and has vowed to end the war quickly, without explaining how.
A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But one of Trump’s closest foreign policy advisers, Richard Grenell, criticised the decision.
“Escalating the wars before he leaves office,” Grenell said, in an X post responding to the news.
Some congressional Republicans had urged Biden to ease the rules on how Ukraine can use US-provided weapons.
Since Trump’s November 5 victory, senior Biden administration officials have repeatedly said they would use the remaining time to ensure Ukraine can fight effectively next year or negotiate peace with Russia from a “position of strength”.
The US believes more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia and that most of them have moved to the Kursk region and have begun to engage in combat operations.
Russia is advancing at its fastest rate since 2022 despite taking heavy losses, and Ukraine said it had clashed with some of the North Korean troops deployed to Kursk.
Stretched by personnel shortages, Ukrainian forces have lost some of the ground they captured in an August incursion into Kursk that Zelensky said could serve as a bargaining chip.
‘Too late’
“Removing targeting restrictions will allow the Ukrainians to stop fighting with one hand tied behind their back,” Alex Plitsas, senior nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council, said.
“However, like everything else, I believe history will say the decision came way too late. Just like the ATACMS, Himars [High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems], Bradley fighting vehicles, Abrams tanks and F-16. They were all needed much sooner,” he said.
Despite Zelensky’s pleas, the White House had been reluctant to allow US-supplied weapons to be used to strike targets deep inside Russia for fear this could escalate the conflict.
Kyiv’s other allies have been supplying weapons but with restrictions on how and when they can be used inside Russia, out of concern such strikes could prompt retaliation that draws defence alliance Nato countries into the war or provokes a nuclear conflict.
Poland’s foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, also called the move a response to North Korea’s involvement.
“President Biden responded to the entry of North Korean troops into the war and the huge Russian missile strike in a language that V. Putin understands — by removing restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western missiles,” Sikorski said on X.
Biden allows Ukraine to use US missiles to strike inside Russia
Biden administration had been reluctant to allow US weapons to target Russian territory for fear of escalating conflict
Washington — President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed Ukraine to use US-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two US officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington’s policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns.
The move comes two months before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow Ukraine’s military to use US weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.
The change comes largely in response to Russia’s deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces, a development that has caused alarm in Washington and Kyiv, a US official and a source familiar with the decision said.
The White House and the state department declined to comment. The Ukrainian foreign ministry and president’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Russia has warned that it would see a move to loosen the limits on Ukraine’s use of US weapons as a major escalation.
Ukraine’s first deep strikes are likely to be carried out using Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) rockets, which have a range of up to 306km, according to the sources.
While some US officials have expressed scepticism that allowing long-range strikes will change the war’s overall trajectory, the decision could help Ukraine as Russian forces are making gains and possibly put Kyiv in a better negotiating position.
Zelensky calls for end of war amid Russian advances
It is not clear if Trump will reverse Biden’s decision when he takes office. Trump has criticised the scale of US financial and military aid to Ukraine and has vowed to end the war quickly, without explaining how.
A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But one of Trump’s closest foreign policy advisers, Richard Grenell, criticised the decision.
“Escalating the wars before he leaves office,” Grenell said, in an X post responding to the news.
Some congressional Republicans had urged Biden to ease the rules on how Ukraine can use US-provided weapons.
Since Trump’s November 5 victory, senior Biden administration officials have repeatedly said they would use the remaining time to ensure Ukraine can fight effectively next year or negotiate peace with Russia from a “position of strength”.
The US believes more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia and that most of them have moved to the Kursk region and have begun to engage in combat operations.
Russia is advancing at its fastest rate since 2022 despite taking heavy losses, and Ukraine said it had clashed with some of the North Korean troops deployed to Kursk.
Stretched by personnel shortages, Ukrainian forces have lost some of the ground they captured in an August incursion into Kursk that Zelensky said could serve as a bargaining chip.
‘Too late’
“Removing targeting restrictions will allow the Ukrainians to stop fighting with one hand tied behind their back,” Alex Plitsas, senior nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council, said.
“However, like everything else, I believe history will say the decision came way too late. Just like the ATACMS, Himars [High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems], Bradley fighting vehicles, Abrams tanks and F-16. They were all needed much sooner,” he said.
Despite Zelensky’s pleas, the White House had been reluctant to allow US-supplied weapons to be used to strike targets deep inside Russia for fear this could escalate the conflict.
Kyiv’s other allies have been supplying weapons but with restrictions on how and when they can be used inside Russia, out of concern such strikes could prompt retaliation that draws defence alliance Nato countries into the war or provokes a nuclear conflict.
Poland’s foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, also called the move a response to North Korea’s involvement.
“President Biden responded to the entry of North Korean troops into the war and the huge Russian missile strike in a language that V. Putin understands — by removing restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western missiles,” Sikorski said on X.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EU warns against isolationism in US
IAN BREMMER: What Donald Trump’s return means for the world
Blinken off to Europe for Ukraine talks before Trump returns
France foreign minister upbeat on Trump-Ukraine ties
Ukraine and Russia ramp up drone attacks
Trump adviser says priority in Ukraine is peace, not return of territory
Polish premier to meet Nato, European leaders for Ukraine talks
Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.