Social media platform X’s logo on a smartphone. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO
London — British news publisher the Guardian said on Wednesday it would no longer post to X, citing “disturbing content” on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories.
The left-leaning Guardian, which has 10.7-million followers on X, becomes the first large UK media company to retreat from the platform that Elon Musk purchased in 2022.
Critics say Musk’s hands-off approach has allowed lies and hate speech to spread on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere,” the Guardian said in an editorial published on its website.
“This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.”
In response, Musk posted on X and said of the Guardian: “They are irrelevant.”
Musk, who supported Donald Trump ahead of his US election victory this month, has said he is defending freedom of speech.
The role of X and other platforms came under the spotlight in Britain in 2024 when far-right and racist violence broke out after online posts falsely claimed that an attack in the northern English town of Southport, where three young girls were killed, was the work of a jihadist migrant.
Britain’s police force has stopped posting on X. In recent months, some British charities, health and educational establishments also said they would no longer post to X.
Britain’s government continues to post on X but does not use it for paid communications. It does, however, advertise on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, a government source said in October.
Guardian quits X, citing ‘racism and conspiracy theories’
Publisher with 10.7-million followers on the social media platform is the first large UK media company to retreat from Elon Musk-owned platform
London — British news publisher the Guardian said on Wednesday it would no longer post to X, citing “disturbing content” on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories.
The left-leaning Guardian, which has 10.7-million followers on X, becomes the first large UK media company to retreat from the platform that Elon Musk purchased in 2022.
Critics say Musk’s hands-off approach has allowed lies and hate speech to spread on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere,” the Guardian said in an editorial published on its website.
“This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.”
In response, Musk posted on X and said of the Guardian: “They are irrelevant.”
Musk, who supported Donald Trump ahead of his US election victory this month, has said he is defending freedom of speech.
Trump on Tuesday named Musk to a role aimed at creating a more efficient government.
The role of X and other platforms came under the spotlight in Britain in 2024 when far-right and racist violence broke out after online posts falsely claimed that an attack in the northern English town of Southport, where three young girls were killed, was the work of a jihadist migrant.
Britain’s police force has stopped posting on X. In recent months, some British charities, health and educational establishments also said they would no longer post to X.
Britain’s government continues to post on X but does not use it for paid communications. It does, however, advertise on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, a government source said in October.
Reuters
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Just vote for me, AI
Musk’s X ‘unable to prevent US election misinformation’
JOHAN STEYN AND SHENANDA JANSE VAN RENSBURG: Preparing for the age of misinformation and deepfakes, a guide for business leaders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.