Dutch leader Dick Schoof condemns attacks on Israeli citizens

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the European Political Community Summit at the Puskas Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, November 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS.
Amsterdam — Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Friday said the violence targeting Israeli citizens surrounding a soccer match in Amsterdam was unacceptable, adding that all perpetrators needed to be prosecuted.
“I followed the news from Amsterdam with disgust,” Schoof said in a post on X in which he also said he was in touch with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on the incident.
Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to Amsterdam after “a very violent incident” targeting Israelis citizens, his office said on Friday, after attacks linked to a football game were reported.
Israel’s national security ministry has also urged its citizens in the Dutch city to stay in their hotel rooms after the attacks, the prime minister’s office said in a second statement.
“Fans who went to see a football game encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty because of their Jewishness and Israeliness,” Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X.
Local police said 57 people had been held after the game as pro-Palestine demonstrators tried to reach the Johan Cruyff stadium, even though the city had forbidden them to protest there. Police said fans left the stadium without incident, but during the night clashes in the city centre were reported.
The Israeli military said on Friday it was preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the co-ordination of the Dutch government after the football game in which Ajax Amsterdam defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0.
“The mission will be deployed using cargo aircraft and will include medical and rescue teams,” the IDF said.
Video on social media showed crowds running through streets and a man being beaten.
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar has asked the Dutch government to help Israeli citizens arrive safely at the airport, Saar told his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in a phone call on Friday.
Dutch leader Dick Schoof condemns attacks on Israeli citizens
