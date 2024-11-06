Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: ALEXANDER SHCHERBAK/SPUTNIK/POOL via REUTERS
Moscow — Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says he is not aware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory.
On Wednesday morning, Peskov said that people should not forget that the US was an unfriendly country towards Russia. Moscow was watching closely and analysing statements made by US politicians about Russia, Peskov said.
He said relations between the two countries were at a historic low and it was practically impossible for them to get worse.
He said the US was capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy, but “we’ll see in January”, when Trump takes office, if that happens.
We don’t know if Putin will congratulate Trump, says Kremlin
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says people should not forget that the US is not a friend of Russia
Moscow — Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says he is not aware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory.
On Wednesday morning, Peskov said that people should not forget that the US was an unfriendly country towards Russia. Moscow was watching closely and analysing statements made by US politicians about Russia, Peskov said.
He said relations between the two countries were at a historic low and it was practically impossible for them to get worse.
He said the US was capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy, but “we’ll see in January”, when Trump takes office, if that happens.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Dollar surges as markets scent Trump win
Rand weakens most in a year on Trump’s projected win
Congratulations pour in for Donald Trump after US presidential election
Donald Trump’s party wins control of US Senate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.