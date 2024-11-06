World / Europe

We don’t know if Putin will congratulate Trump, says Kremlin

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says people should not forget that the US is not a friend of Russia

06 November 2024 - 11:54
by Dmitry Antonov
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: ALEXANDER SHCHERBAK/SPUTNIK/POOL via REUTERS
Moscow — Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says he is not aware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory. 

On Wednesday morning, Peskov said that people should not forget that the US was an unfriendly country towards Russia. Moscow was watching closely and analysing statements made by US politicians about Russia, Peskov said.

He said relations between the two countries were at a historic low and it was practically impossible for them to get worse.

He said the US was capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy, but “we’ll see in January”, when Trump takes office, if that happens.

Reuters

