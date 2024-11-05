World / Europe

Germany cracks down on suspected right-wing plotters

Separatist militants driven by racist ideology train in warfare for the downfall of the modern German state

05 November 2024 - 16:08
by Rachel More
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Masked German police raid the house of suspected members of a right-wing militant group, in Dresden, Germany, November 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MATTIAS RIETSCHEL
Masked German police raid the house of suspected members of a right-wing militant group, in Dresden, Germany, November 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MATTIAS RIETSCHEL

Berlin — German police have arrested eight suspected members of a right-wing militant group driven by racist ideology and conspiracy theories who had been training in warfare for the downfall of the modern German state, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

News of the arrests came as a 450-strong police operation was under way to dismantle the group, named by prosecutors as “Saechsische Separatisten”, or Saxony Separatists.

“Our security authorities have thus thwarted at an early stage militant coup plans by right-wing terrorists, who were longing for a Day X to attack people and our state with armed force,” interior minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

This would be the second coup plot uncovered in Germany in recent years.

The “Reichsbuerger” movement was exposed in 2022, led by a would-be prince with ambitions to overthrow the state and install a caretaker government, in a case that shocked Germany with its detailed network and planning.

The group targeted in Tuesday’s operation was formed no later than November 2020, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“It is a militant group of 15 to 20 individuals whose ideology is characterised by racist, anti-Semitic and partially apocalyptic ideas,” the statement added.

Convinced that Germany is nearing collapse, with the fall of government and society prophesied for an undetermined “Day X”, the group had been training to use force to establish a new system in the country’s east inspired by National Socialism, according to investigators.

“If necessary, unwanted groups of people are supposed to be removed from the area by means of ethnic cleansing,” the statement said.

German workers stage nationwide strikes

Under-fire government meets business leaders amid tense talks at VW as workers face layoffs
World
6 days ago

Those arrested include four suspected founding members, identified as suspected ringleader Joerg S, as well as Joern S, Karl K and Norman T.

Some are to be prosecuted as minors and adolescents.

The eight face charges of participating in a domestic terrorist organisation.

Prosecutors said they completed paramilitary training, focusing on urban warfare, firearms handling, nocturnal marching and patrolling.

The group had also procured military hardware, such as camouflage fatigues, combat helmets, gas masks and bulletproof vests.

Seven of the suspects were captured in and around the eastern cities of Leipzig, Dresden and Meissen, while another was taken into custody in the Polish border town of Zgorzelec.

Authorities were searching some 20 premises in execution of court-ordered warrants, in measures also targeting another seven suspects.

Reuters

Infighting, bleak economy move Germany’s coalition to shaky ground

Row over the budget raises speculation one of the three parties could leave, potentially triggering a new election
World
23 hours ago

German factory sector catches breath in October after tough September

Signs that an economic trough may have been reached but caution needed after only one month
World
1 day ago

Georgia and Moldova votes show challenges of EU enlargement push

The EU has been making a renewed push to bring in members since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana’s new president aims to clinch De Beers ...
World / Africa
2.
After fraught and frantic final day, Americans go ...
World / Americas
3.
WATCH: Namibia’s midyear budget review statement
World / Africa
4.
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano ...
World / Asia
5.
Infighting, bleak economy move Germany’s ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.