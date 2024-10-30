Huge fire breaks out at BAE’s UK nuclear submarine yard

Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems in Farnborough, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
London — A huge blaze has broken out at BAE Systems’ shipyard that builds Britain’s nuclear submarines but there is no major risk from the incident, police said on Wednesday.
Pictures online showed what looked like flames and black smoke emerging from the top of the vast Devonshire Dock Hall building that is visible from kilometres away. Covering about 2ha, it is the second-biggest shipbuilding complex of its kind in Europe, according to the company.
The site has built some of Britain’s most significant marine vessels and it employs about 10,000 people to work on the Astute and Dreadnought classes of nuclear-powered submarines.
Cumbria police in northwest England said that two people had been taken to a hospital after suffering from suspected smoke inhalation and that there were no other casualties.
Police said the emergency services were called to the site at 12.44am GMT (2.44am).
“There is no nuclear risk,” they said. “However, people living nearby are advised to remain indoors while emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed.”
BAE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
