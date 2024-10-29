World / Europe

Russia to contest Finnish asset seizure in legal battle with Ukraine’s Naftogaz

29 October 2024 - 16:13
by Dmitry Antonov and Mark Trevelyan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER
Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Moscow — Russia will file a legal challenge against the seizure of Russian state assets in Finland as part of a claim against it by Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Naftogaz said on Sunday they had obtained a freeze of Russian state-owned real estate and other assets in Finland worth tens of millions of dollars. Naftogaz has been pursuing legal action against Russia since 2016 to seek compensation for Moscow’s expropriation of Naftogaz property when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

“Of course, we will dispute this in court. Naturally, the Russian Federation will defend its property interests, so we will use all legal mechanisms to protect our interests,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

A tribunal in The Hague ordered Russia in April 2023 to pay Naftogaz $4.22bn plus interest and legal costs to compensate it for the seized assets in Crimea, but Moscow has not done so.

Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said in a statement: “Since Russia refuses to pay the amounts owed under the award, we will continue to leverage all available mechanisms to ensure recovery of these funds in target jurisdictions hosting Russian assets.”

David Pinsky, a partner at Covington who serves as counsel for Naftogaz, said the Finnish asset freeze was just one step in a global strategy to secure the compensation, including actions in the US and Britain.

Reuters

EU energy ministers discuss Ukraine energy crisis, Russian LNG

Nations ask the European Commission to propose stricter reporting obligations on Russian LNG
World
2 weeks ago

US nuclear plants will not meet Big Tech’s AI power needs quickly

Microsoft plans to use Three Mile Island nuclear reactor to power its data centres
World
1 month ago

Nearly 30% of US Gulf of Mexico oil output offline

Hurricane hammers prime oil and gas-producing areas
World
1 month ago

Putin says Russia should consider restricting uranium exports

President’s remarks prompted a rise in nickel prices and drove shares in uranium mining firms higher
World
1 month ago

New Zealand to push through law to reverse ban on oil and gas exploration

Right-of-centre government wants to lure investment for fossil fuel sector
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israeli campaign leaves Lebanese border towns in ...
World / Middle East
2.
Philadelphia prosecutor sues Elon Musk group to ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump campaign distances itself from offensive ...
World / Americas
4.
Protests in Georgia as opposition challenges ...
World / Europe
5.
Botswana president Masisi in line for second term
World / Africa

Related Articles

EU energy ministers discuss Ukraine energy crisis, Russian LNG

World

Bridging climate finance gap ‘is COP29 priority’

National / Science & Environment

US nuclear plants will not meet Big Tech’s AI power needs quickly

World

Putin says Russia should consider restricting uranium exports

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.