North Korean soldiers are in Russia’s Kursk, says Nato chief Mark Rutte

Ukrainian forces staged a major incursion into Kursk in August and remain in the region

28 October 2024 - 15:39
by Andrew Gray and Yuliia Dysa
Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Brussels, Belgium — Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed on Monday that North Korean troops had been sent to Russia and that North Korean military units had been deployed to the Kursk region.

“The deepening military co-operation between Russia and North Korea is a threat to both Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security,” Rutte told reporters after Nato officials and diplomats received a briefing by a South Korean delegation.

Rutte said the North Korean deployment represented “a significant escalation” of Pyongyang’s involvement in “Russia’s illegal war” in Ukraine, a breach of UN Security Council resolutions and a “dangerous expansion” of the war.

Rutte said the deployment of North Korean troops was a sign of “growing desperation” on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Over 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Putin’s war and he is unable to sustain his assault on Ukraine without foreign support,” Rutte said.

The Kremlin had dismissed reports about a North Korean troop deployment as “fake news”. But Putin on Thursday did not deny that North Korean troops were currently in Russia and said that it was Moscow’s business how to implement a partnership treaty with Pyongyang.

A North Korean representative to the UN in New York called the reports “groundless rumours”.

Ukraine’s top presidential official said on Monday that sanctions would not be a sufficient response to North Korean involvement in the war, and called for more Western arms supplies to Kyiv.

“North Korean troops are already in the Kursk region … This is an escalation. Sanctions alone are not enough. We need weapons and a clear plan to prevent North Korea’s expanded involvement in the war in Europe,” Andriy Yermak, the president’s chief of staff, said on X.

He added that Ukraine’s Western allies should respond firmly since “the enemy understands strength”. 

Reuters

SA and Ukraine visa waiver on hold ‘for more consultations’

Presidency says DA minister was dishonest about pact: Ramaphosa did not formalise signing
National
17 hours ago

US finalises $20bn share of $50bn G7 loan to Ukraine

Money to be repaid with the earnings from more than $300bn in sovereign assets frozen after Russia’s invasion in 2022
World
4 days ago

Putin warns of Middle East conflagration as Xi calls for end to Ukraine war

The Brics summit has shown the depth of Russia’s relations beyond the Western world
World
4 days ago

Bulgaria holds seventh election in four years

Plagued by revolving-door governments, Bulgarians are desperate for stability to access EU funding
World
4 days ago
Related Articles

North Korea sent 3,000 soldiers to Russia for Ukraine war, South says

World

Britain and Germany sign new defence agreement as Ukraine tensions rise

World / Europe

North Korea’s troop movement to Russia is ‘grave security threat’, South Korea ...

World / Asia

Kremlin says its mutual defence agreement with North Korea is ‘unambiguous’

World / Asia

