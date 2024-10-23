World / Europe

Britain and Germany sign new defence agreement as Ukraine tensions rise

Countries stress the need for Europe to be able to defend itself given possible escalation in the war

23 October 2024 - 15:31
by Alistair Smout and Sarah Marsh
British defence secretary John Healey speaks with Ukrainian soldiers and staff at the Stanford Training Area on October 20, 2024 near Thetford, England. Picture: LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES
British defence secretary John Healey speaks with Ukrainian soldiers and staff at the Stanford Training Area on October 20, 2024 near Thetford, England. Picture: LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES

London/Berlin — Britain and Germany signed a landmark defence agreement on Wednesday and pledged to co-operate on exercises on Nato’s eastern flank as they stressed the need for Europe to be able to defend itself given possible escalation in the war in Ukraine.

Europe’s two biggest spenders on defence said the pact includes a commitment to develop new weapons that have a greater range and accuracy than current long-range missile systems like Storm Shadow, which Britain has given to Ukraine.

Highlighting their security concerns, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on allies to respond to evidence that North Korea is providing Russia with troops to get involved in the war.

“I see this as a sign of desperation, as well as a shocking escalation,” British defence secretary John Healey said at a joint press conference, adding it was highly likely North Korean troops had been deployed into Russia, but less clear if they had been sent to Ukraine yet.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius said he was “quite concerned about that development”, as it illustrated how international conflicts were increasingly interlinked, making them harder to de-escalate.

Do more together

Britain’s new Labour government is seeking to reset ties with Europe on a range of issues, including defence.

Labour had pledged a security deal with Germany within six months of winning power in July, and both ministers said a broader bilateral accord was expected to be agreed in early 2025.

Healey said that previous collaborations between the countries on defence had been ad hoc, and that Wednesday’s pact represented the first “fully fledged” defence co-operation agreement between the countries.

Under the agreement, Germany will occasionally station planes in Scotland to help protect the North Atlantic Ocean, Britain said. The countries will collaborate on armed vehicles and land-based drones, as well as working to equip German Sea King helicopters — which it has given to Ukraine — with modern missile systems.

Rheinmetall will also open a new factory that will create 400 jobs and be the first manufacturer of artillery gun barrels in Britain for a decade.

Healey said that European allies needed to take on more responsibility for Europe’s security, and that Britain’s approach was a “Nato-first” defence strategy.

“In a more dangerous world, allies are our strategic strength, and we must do more together,” he said.

Pistorius said that France, which has bilateral security deals with both Britain and Germany, was supportive of the new accord.

He added that Europe needed to do more regardless of who won November’s US presidential election, and that, while Scandinavian and Baltic allies raised the alarm when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, much of Europe had been slow to react.

“We pushed the snooze button and turned around, while the other countries stayed awake,” Pistorius said. “So we lost almost eight years, and we have now to speed up.”

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Pretoria’s place in Brics

While Putin basks in the limelight, SA should choose what is in the best interests of its citizens
Opinion
15 hours ago

GNU divided about SA’s friendship with Russia

DA rejects President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assertion that Russia is an ally and friend of SA
National
7 hours ago

Moldova votes to join EU by thin margin after ‘unfair fight’

President Maia Sandu slams 'foreign forces hostile to our national interests'
World
2 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Africa caught between American hegemony and a rising China

UN’s Pact for the Future emphasises the continent and world would be better served by combined global actions
Opinion
15 hours ago

Moldovans head to polls amid accusations of Russian meddling

Votes held amid claims of Russian interference and vote buying
World
2 days ago
