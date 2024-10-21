Moldova votes to join EU by thin margin after ‘unfair fight’

Moldova President Maia Sandu in Chisinau, Moldova, October 21 2024. Picture: REUTERS/VLADISLAV CULIOMZA
Chisinau — President Maia Sandu said on Monday that Moldovans had won a “first battle in a difficult fight” for their future, a day after a slim majority of 50.4% backed EU accession at a referendum that has been roiled by allegations of Russia-backed meddling.
The knife-edge finish was a shock for supporters of Sandu who hoped the vote would deliver a firm message of intent to bring the poor former Soviet agricultural economy into the EU by 2030 and leave Moscow’s orbit for good.
But the result means a clause will be added to the constitution defining EU accession as a goal. Moldova began the long process of formal accession talks in June.
“The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution. We fought fairly in an unfair fight — and we won,” Sandu wrote on X.
At a presidential election held alongside the referendum, Sandu won 42%, short of the 50% needed to win outright and paving the way for a tightly fought November 3 runoff against former prosecutor-general Alexandr Stoianoglo, who won 26%.
Earlier, Sandu had told Moldovans there was “clear evidence” that criminal groups working with “foreign forces hostile to our national interests” had aimed to buy off 300,000 votes.
“Criminal groups ... have attacked our country with tens of millions of euros, lies and propaganda, using the most disgraceful means to keep our citizens and our nation trapped in uncertainty and instability,” she said.
In the run-up to the vote, authorities said there had been Moscow-backed meddling attempts spearheaded by fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor, including an effort to buy up 130,000 people to vote “no” and support a specific candidate at the election. Shor denies wrongdoing.
The Kremlin, which denies interfering, denounced the votes in Moldova as “unfree”, casting doubt on what it said was a “hard-to-explain” increase in votes in favour of Sandu and the EU, and challenging her to “present evidence” of meddling.
The EU defended Sandu, saying Moldova had faced “really unprecedented intimidation and foreign interference by Russia and its proxies ahead of this vote”.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, hailed the outcome of the referendum in a post on X: “In the face of Russia’s hybrid tactics, Moldova shows that it is independent, it is strong and it wants a European future!”
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said the voting campaigns had been marred by foreign interference and active disinformation efforts.
The future of the southeast European nation of under 3 million has been in the spotlight since Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine at a time of mounting confrontation between Moscow and the West.
Ties with Moscow have deteriorated as Sandu condemned the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and diversified energy supplies away from Russia.
Moldova’s twin votes came ahead of next Sunday’s tightly-contested parliamentary election in Georgia, another former Soviet republic that aspires to join the EU but which Russia historically sees as part of its sphere of influence.
In a speech on Monday afternoon, Sandu said “there is still one more battle to fight”, urging Moldovans to back her in the runoff of the presidential contest.
Stoianoglo, who is backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Party of Socialists, has said that, if elected, he will build a “balanced” foreign policy involving ties with the EU, the US, Russia and China.
He boycotted Sunday’s referendum, calling it a ruse to boost Sandu’s re-election bid. He challenged Sandu to a televised debate ahead of the runoff.
Moldova votes to join EU by thin margin after ‘unfair fight’
Presidential election goes to run-off as Russia accused of meddling
