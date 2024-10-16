World / Europe

UK calls urgent UN Security Council meeting on ‘dire Gaza’

Food supplies to Gaza have fallen sharply in recent weeks after Israel introduced a new customs rule

16 October 2024 - 18:01
by Muvija M
Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, left, is accompanied by British foreign secretary David Lammy in London, the UK, October 10 2024. Picture: DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
London — Britain and France have called an urgent meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Britain is considering sanctioning two Israeli ministers, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

Food supplies to Gaza have fallen sharply in recent weeks after Israeli authorities introduced a new customs rule, and the US said the humanitarian situation must improve or Israel could face potential restrictions on US military aid.

“We are constantly making representations on this with our partners,” Starmer told parliament, when asked about the situation. “There is an urgent need, and has been now for a very long time, for more aid to get into Gaza.”

British foreign secretary David Lammy said in a statement Israel must ensure civilians were protected and routes were open to allow life-saving aid through, and that the UN meeting would address these issues.

He said Algeria had also joined the call for the urgent meeting.

Starmer said Britain was looking at imposing sanctions on Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over comments they had made about the conflict.

Previous foreign secretary David Cameron was also reportedly looking at sanctioning the pair before the then-governing Conservative Party lost an election in June.

Asked if his government would sanction Smotrich over comments that starving civilians in Gaza might be justified and Ben-Gvir for saying perpetrators of settler violence in the West Bank were heroes, Starmer said: “We are looking at that because they’re obviously abhorrent comments”.

“Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volumes and provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively,” Starmer said.

“Along with France, the UK will convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to address this.” 

Reuters

US warns Israel to lift Gaza aid blockade or risk military aid

Blinken and Austin send letter to Israeli officials detailing specific steps Israel must take within 30 days
World
22 hours ago

Israel kills at least 50 in Gaza, tanks deepen raid in the north

Israeli troops are returning to areas of the north that were heavily bombarded when the war started
World
1 day ago

Gaza polio campaign starts well, WHO says, despite Israeli strikes

Tens of thousands of children have been vaccinated despite bombing of protected areas
World
1 day ago

Israel steps up military pressure in north Gaza

Jabalia has been the focus of an Israeli offensive for about 10 days as it aims to stamp out Hamas fighters it says are trying to regroup there
World
2 days ago
