WHO approves mpox vaccine for adolescents

Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine is for adolescents aged 12-17 years — a group that is especially vulnerable to outbreaks of the disease

14 October 2024 - 10:13
by Reuters
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER
Bengaluru —  The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday it had approved Bavarian Nordic’s mpox vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17 years, an age group considered especially vulnerable to outbreaks of the disease that has triggered global concern.

The WHO said in a statement that it gave the Jynneos vaccine prequalification for adolescents on October 8.

The WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August after a new type of the virus spread from Democratic Republic of Congo to its neighbours.

The UN agency approved the use of the vaccine in September as the first shot against mpox in adults, making it easier for badly hit African countries to access the vaccine.

Children, adolescents and those with weakened immune systems have been particularly vulnerable to mpox, a viral infection that typically causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions filled with pus.

The WHO’s latest decision comes after the EU approved the drug for the vaccine for adolescents in September.

The Danish biotech firm is also preparing to conduct a clinical trial to assess the vaccine’s safety in children aged two year to 12 years, potentially extending its use.

The trial, partially funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, is expected to start in October.

The US Food and Drug Administration has also approved Bavarian’s shot, but only for use in adults 18 years and older, although it granted Emergency Use Authorisation for its use in adolescents during the mpox outbreak of 2022.

Another mpox vaccine, LC16, made by Japan’s KM Biologics, can already be given to children, according to the Japanese regulator, although it requires a special kind of needle.

Bavarian Nordic did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the prequalification.

MORENA MAKHOANA: SA on the cusp of being an African vaccine powerhouse

Country’s capability, capacity, skills, regulatory environment and technology transfer partnerships make it a leader in the continent's drive for ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Will rich nations share their mpox shots with Africa?

Countries such as Japan, the US and Canada have stockpiled vaccines for years in case smallpox makes a comeback
World
1 month ago
