Reuters
Tail-end of Hurricane Kirk leaves at least one dead in France
The storm has left over 67,000 people were without power
Paris — The remnants of Hurricane Kirk which hit western Europe on Wednesday left at least one dead in Southern France and over 67,000 people without electricity, local authorities said.
Gusts off the port city of Sete, in southern France, overturned three boats, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, the Herault prefecture said.
Over 67,000 people, mostly in the south of France, were without power, network supplier Enedis told BFM TV.
Reuters
