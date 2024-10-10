World / Europe

Tail-end of Hurricane Kirk leaves at least one dead in France

The storm has left over 67,000 people were without power

10 October 2024 - 17:29
by Dominique Vidalon
Vehicles drive along a flooded road as heavy rains continue in Vertou near Nantes, France on October 9 2024. File Picture: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Paris — The remnants of Hurricane Kirk which hit western Europe on Wednesday left at least one dead in Southern France and over 67,000 people without electricity, local authorities said.

Gusts off the port city of Sete, in southern France, overturned three boats, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, the Herault prefecture said.

Over 67,000 people, mostly in the south of France, were without power, network supplier Enedis told BFM TV.

