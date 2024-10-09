Ukraine meeting on hold after Biden cancels Germany visit

Ukrainian soldiers train in a military camp in eastern France, October 9 2024. Picture: THIBAUTL CAMUS/REUTERS
Berlin — A summit meeting of Ukraine’s main allies in Ramstein, Germany, has been postponed after US President Joe Biden cancelled a scheduled overseas trip, the organisers said on Wednesday.
Biden cancelled trips to Germany and Angola on Tuesday in a blow to plans for the highest level meeting ever of the Ramstein group of Ukraine’s arms donors that aimed to underscore unwavering support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion.
“The October 12 2024 event is postponed,” the US public affairs office at Ramstein Air Base said in an email to journalists. “Announcements about future Ukraine Defence Contact Group meetings will be forthcoming.”
Polish President Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy adviser, Mieszko Pawlak, had earlier said that the meeting was not taking place and as such Duda would not travel to Germany. The US had yet to announce a new date, Pawlak said.
The Ramstein group had been set to convene on the sidelines of Biden’s October 10-13 state visit to Germany, which would have been the first US state visit in nearly 40 years.
“It was clear that Biden had to send the signal that he was taking care of domestic policy — so close to the [US] elections,” said Stefan Mair, director of German foreign policy think-tank SWP said. “I don’t see this (postponement) as downgrading the importance of Ukraine.”
After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Washington gathered like-minded nations at the US airbase in Ramstein, southwestern Germany, establishing a group of about 50 countries whose defence ministers meet regularly to match Kyiv’s arms requests with pledges of donors.
Saturday’s meeting — the first at the level of government leaders — had been scheduled to open with public remarks by Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a German official.
But the White House said Biden was postponing his trip to oversee preparations for Hurricane Milton and relief efforts after another hurricane last month killed more than 200 people.
