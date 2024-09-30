World / Europe

Britain to become first G7 country to end coal power as last plant shuts down

The closure is part of wider measures to reach the country's climate targets

30 September 2024 - 14:31
by Susanna Twidale
A drone view of Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire, Britain. File photo: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
London — Britain will become the first G7 country to end coal-fired power production on Monday with the closure of its last plant, Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar in England’s Midlands.

It will end over 140 years of coal power in Britain.

In 2015 Britain announced plans to close coal plants within the next decade as part of wider measures to reach its climate targets. At that time almost 30% of the country’s electricity came from coal but this had fallen to just over 1% last year.

“The UK has proven that it is possible to phase out coal power at unprecedented speed,” said Julia Skorupska, Head of the Powering Past Coal Alliance secretariat, a group of around 60 national governments seeking to end coal power.

The drop in coal power has helped cut Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions, which have more than halved since 1990.

Britain, which has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, also plans to decarbonise the electricity sector by 2030, a move which will require a rapid ramp-up in renewable power such as wind and solar.

“The era of coal might be ending, but a new age of good energy jobs for our country is just beginning,” energy minister Michael Shanks said in a statement.

Emissions from energy make up around three-quarters of total greenhouse gas emissions and scientists have said that the use of fossil fuels must be curbed to meet goals set under the Paris climate agreement.

In April, the G7 major industrialised countries agreed to scrap coal power in the first half of the next decade but also gave some leeway to economies who are heavily coal-reliant, drawing criticism from green groups.

“There is a lot of work to do to ensure that the 2035 target is met and brought forward to 2030, particularly in Japan, the US, and Germany,” said Christine Shearer, Research Analyst, Global Energy Monitor .

Coal power still makes up more than 25% of Germany’s electricity and more than 30% of Japan’s power.

Reuters 

Britain’s outdated grid holding back green ferry operator Wightlink

Long waits for grid connections and planning obstacles are putting millions of pounds of investment at risk
4 months ago

China surges ahead in wind power production

The country has set a new record and leads the world in its use
5 months ago

Russian strikes destroy Kyiv’s largest power plant

Missile and drone barrage targets infrastructure in several regions
5 months ago
