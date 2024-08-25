German authorities probe Syrian man for Islamic State links after stabbings

A 26-year-old Syrian suspect is escorted as he leaves the Federal Public Prosecutor office in Karlsruhe, Germany, August 25 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HEIKO BECKER
Frankfurt — A suspect in German police custody after a stabbing rampage in the city of Solingen that killed three people and injured eight is a 26-year-old Syrian man, authorities said on Sunday as they looked into his possible links with Islamic State.
The incident, with the militant group’s claim of responsibility, sparked concern among some politicians who urged enhanced security, tighter curbs on weapons, stiffer punishment for violent crimes, and limits to immigration.
The attack occurred during a festival on Friday evening in a market square where live bands were playing to celebrate Solingen’s 650-year history. Mourners made a makeshift memorial near the scene.
The suspect turned himself in late on Saturday and admitted to the crime, Düsseldorf police and prosecutors said in a joint statement early on Sunday.
German federal prosecutors identified the Syrian man as Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws, and said he was suspected of being a member of Islamic State.
Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be nonbelievers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.
Friedrich Merz, a prominent politician who leads the opposition, centre-right CDU party, said the country should stop admitting further refugees from Syria and Afghanistan.
“It’s enough!” he said in a letter on his website.
The suspect came from a home for refugees in Solingen that was searched on Saturday, North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, said.
Der Spiegel magazine, citing unidentified security sources, said the suspect had moved to Germany late in 2022 and sought asylum.
The Islamic State group described the man who carried out the attack as a “soldier of the Islamic State” in a statement on its Telegram account on Saturday.
It did not provide evidence for this assertion and details of the suspect’s possible membership of the group were not immediately known.
Hendrik Wuest, premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Solingen is located, on Saturday described the attack as an act of terror.
Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has said there have been about a dozen Islamist-motivated attacks since 2000. One of the biggest was in 2016, when a Tunisian drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring dozens.
“The risk of jihadist-motivated acts of violence remains high. The Federal Republic of Germany remains a direct target of terrorist organisations,” the BKA said in the report earlier this year.
German authorities probe Syrian man for Islamic State links after stabbings
Rampage in the city of Solingen leaves three people dead and eight injured
Frankfurt — A suspect in German police custody after a stabbing rampage in the city of Solingen that killed three people and injured eight is a 26-year-old Syrian man, authorities said on Sunday as they looked into his possible links with Islamic State.
The incident, with the militant group’s claim of responsibility, sparked concern among some politicians who urged enhanced security, tighter curbs on weapons, stiffer punishment for violent crimes, and limits to immigration.
The attack occurred during a festival on Friday evening in a market square where live bands were playing to celebrate Solingen’s 650-year history. Mourners made a makeshift memorial near the scene.
The suspect turned himself in late on Saturday and admitted to the crime, Düsseldorf police and prosecutors said in a joint statement early on Sunday.
German federal prosecutors identified the Syrian man as Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws, and said he was suspected of being a member of Islamic State.
Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be nonbelievers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.
Friedrich Merz, a prominent politician who leads the opposition, centre-right CDU party, said the country should stop admitting further refugees from Syria and Afghanistan.
“It’s enough!” he said in a letter on his website.
The suspect came from a home for refugees in Solingen that was searched on Saturday, North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, said.
Der Spiegel magazine, citing unidentified security sources, said the suspect had moved to Germany late in 2022 and sought asylum.
The Islamic State group described the man who carried out the attack as a “soldier of the Islamic State” in a statement on its Telegram account on Saturday.
It did not provide evidence for this assertion and details of the suspect’s possible membership of the group were not immediately known.
Hendrik Wuest, premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Solingen is located, on Saturday described the attack as an act of terror.
Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has said there have been about a dozen Islamist-motivated attacks since 2000. One of the biggest was in 2016, when a Tunisian drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring dozens.
“The risk of jihadist-motivated acts of violence remains high. The Federal Republic of Germany remains a direct target of terrorist organisations,” the BKA said in the report earlier this year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Man charged with cybercrime linked to UK riots
Musk clashes with Starmer after posting ‘civil war is inevitable’ in UK
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: When X is short for ‘xenophobia’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.