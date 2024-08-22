World / Europe

Chemical leak blamed for India factory blast that killed 17

Pharmaceutical plant workers tried to plug solvent leak

22 August 2024 - 15:25
by Rishika Sadam and Shivam Patel
Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
Hyderabad/New Delhi — Workers at a pharmaceutical factory in southern India were trying to plug a chemical leak when an explosion ripped through it, killing at least 17 people and injuring 36, the firm’s CFO said on Thursday.

Wednesday’s blast at the privately-held Escientia Advanced Sciences in Andhra Pradesh, where nearly 400 employees make intermediate chemicals and active ingredients for export.

“It looks like it happened from a solvent leak,” said Srinivasa Rao Korada, CFO of the Escientia Group, adding that it was not clear what triggered the leak. “Workers had noticed the leak, they were attending to it and had almost plugged it when this happened,” he said.

One of the worst industrial accidents in recent years in India, often called the pharmacy of the world, came a year after a fire at a pharmaceuticals factory in the same Anakapalli district of the state killed two people and injured five.

The company was collaborating with authorities to investigate the reason for the leak, Korada said, adding that smoke and fire had prevented the company from investigating immediately. Officials said they were scanning closed-circuit television footage and questioning the injured to decide if human error was responsible.

“Preliminary investigation shows there was some vapour leak that led to chemical reactions, which caused the explosion,” said state industries secretary N Yuvaraj, who identified the solvent involved as methyl tert-butyl ether.

The flammable liquid is used as an additive in unleaded fuels to achieve more efficient burning, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says on its website.

An inquiry would be held into the accident, the state’s chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, said.

Reuters

Medicine factory in India resumes work after deadly cough syrup scandal in 2022

The Marion Biotech factory is among three Indian firms whose cough syrups the WHO linked to the deaths of 141 children
World
10 months ago

India uncovers more toxic syrups

Regulator finds cough syrup and anti-allergy syrup made by Norris Medicines are toxic
World
10 months ago
