World / Europe

UK police charge two teenagers involved in right-wing terrorism

This follows an investigation into suspected extreme right-wing terrorism activity

16 August 2024 - 09:27
by Sarah Young
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

London — British police charged an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman with terrorism offences after an investigation into suspected extreme right-wing terrorism activity, they said in a statement on Friday.

The investigation was not a consequence of more than a week of riots and racist attacks, which took place across the country after three young girls were killed in the northern English town of Southport on July 29, the police said.

Rex William Henry Clark of Ilford, east London, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts, while Sofija Vinogradova, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing such an act.

“I want to reassure the public that at this time we do not believe that there is any wider threat related to this investigation, although our investigation very much continues,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met Police’s counter terrorism command.

Vinogradova had initially been arrested at the beginning of August on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm, the police said, before being released on bail. She was arrested again at the same location with the man on August 10.

Police said they could not provide any further details on the investigation now that the charges had been brought.

The pair are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court later on Friday.

Reuters

Starmer calls emergency meeting after riots intensify

Protests spread in Britain after three girls were killed in a knife attack that police say was not a terrorist incident
World
1 week ago

Anti-immigration protests flare in Britain after knife attack

British prime minister Keir Starmer says there is no way to legitimise the disorder taking place on Britain’s streets
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Brazil plane crashed minute after pilots sensed ...
World / Americas
2.
WHO confirms first case of more severe mpox in ...
World / Europe
3.
New Zealand loses record 131,000 to other nations ...
World
4.
Burkina Faso newspaper suspends publication after ...
World / Africa
5.
China promises aid for elections in Myanmar, ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

UK increases jail space amid anti-immigrant riots

World

Sunak fires Suella Braverman for article on policing of pro-Palestinian march

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.