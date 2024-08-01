World / Europe

Glencore’s ex-head of oil charged with bribery offences in Africa

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office charges Alex Beard over alleged corrupt payments to officials in Nigeria and Cameroon more than a decade ago

01 August 2024 - 16:53
UPDATED 01 August 2024 - 17:11
by Sam Tobin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Alex Beard. Picture: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME
Alex Beard. Picture: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

London — Glencore’s former head of oil Alex Beard has been charged with bribery offences relating to the Swiss commodity trader’s operations in Africa, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday.

Beard is charged with two conspiracies to make corrupt payments to government officials and officials of state-owned oil companies in Nigeria between 2010 and 2014 and in Cameroon between 2007 and 2014, the SFO said.

He is one of five former Glencore employees charged with conspiracy to make corrupt payments.

Andrew Gibson, Paul Hopkirk, Ramon Labiaga and Martin Wakefield have also been charged and all five are due to appear at London’s Westminster magistrate’s court on September 10.

A Glencore spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Neither the individuals named nor their representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

SFO director Nick Ephgrave said in a statement: “Bribery damages financial markets and causes lasting harm to communities. Today’s action is an important step towards exposing overseas corruption and holding those who are responsible to account.” 

Update: August 1 2024
This story has been updated with more information. 

Reuters

Glencore maintains full-year production guidance

The diversified resources group expects higher production levels in the second half
Companies
2 days ago

Glencore and Merafe repel electricity fee

High court dismisses municipality’s application for leave to appeal against ruling
Companies
1 month ago

Glencore after carbon capture approval in Australia but farmers are furious

Queensland state will say whether Glencore has the green light to bury liquefied CO2 in Australia’s largest aquifer
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Qatar, Egypt say Haniyeh assassination damages ...
World / Middle East
2.
EXPLAINER: What Haniyeh’s assassination means for ...
World
3.
Fed holds rates steady, but opens door to rate ...
World / Americas
4.
Israel says Hezbollah commander targeted in ...
World / Middle East
5.
Hamas confirms assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.