London — Glencore’s former head of oil Alex Beard has been charged with bribery offences relating to the Swiss commodity trader’s operations in Africa, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday.
Beard is charged with two conspiracies to make corrupt payments to government officials and officials of state-owned oil companies in Nigeria between 2010 and 2014 and in Cameroon between 2007 and 2014, the SFO said.
He is one of five former Glencore employees charged with conspiracy to make corrupt payments.
Andrew Gibson, Paul Hopkirk, Ramon Labiaga and Martin Wakefield have also been charged and all five are due to appear at London’s Westminster magistrate’s court on September 10.
A Glencore spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Neither the individuals named nor their representatives could immediately be reached for comment.
SFO director Nick Ephgrave said in a statement: “Bribery damages financial markets and causes lasting harm to communities. Today’s action is an important step towards exposing overseas corruption and holding those who are responsible to account.”
Update: August 1 2024 This story has been updated with more information.
Glencore’s ex-head of oil charged with bribery offences in Africa
Britain’s Serious Fraud Office charges Alex Beard over alleged corrupt payments to officials in Nigeria and Cameroon more than a decade ago
London — Glencore’s former head of oil Alex Beard has been charged with bribery offences relating to the Swiss commodity trader’s operations in Africa, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday.
Beard is charged with two conspiracies to make corrupt payments to government officials and officials of state-owned oil companies in Nigeria between 2010 and 2014 and in Cameroon between 2007 and 2014, the SFO said.
He is one of five former Glencore employees charged with conspiracy to make corrupt payments.
Andrew Gibson, Paul Hopkirk, Ramon Labiaga and Martin Wakefield have also been charged and all five are due to appear at London’s Westminster magistrate’s court on September 10.
A Glencore spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Neither the individuals named nor their representatives could immediately be reached for comment.
SFO director Nick Ephgrave said in a statement: “Bribery damages financial markets and causes lasting harm to communities. Today’s action is an important step towards exposing overseas corruption and holding those who are responsible to account.”
Update: August 1 2024
This story has been updated with more information.
Reuters
Glencore maintains full-year production guidance
Glencore and Merafe repel electricity fee
Glencore after carbon capture approval in Australia but farmers are furious
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.