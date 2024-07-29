World / Europe

UK says disruption likely when EU’s new travel checks for Britons start

New Labour government not content with the preparations put in place by the Conservatives

29 July 2024 - 18:20
by James Davey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The entrance to the port of Larne in Northern Ireland, February 2 2021. Picture: CHARLES MCQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES
The entrance to the port of Larne in Northern Ireland, February 2 2021. Picture: CHARLES MCQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES

London — Britain is insufficiently prepared for the EU’s new post-Brexit border security checks for UK nationals entering the bloc and disruption is likely when they are introduced in late autumn, the UK government warned on Monday.

Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016 and formally left the bloc’s single market in 2021.

The EU’s European entry/exit system (EES) will remove the requirement to manually stamp passports at the EU’s external border and instead create digital records that link a travel document to a person’s identity using biometrics.

It will require non-EU citizens arriving in a Schengen area destination (most EU countries) to register their fingerprints, provide a facial scan and answer questions about their stay.

On departure, travellers’ details will be checked against the EES database to confirm compliance with existing rules on time limits of stay and register departure.

Britain’s new Labour government said it was supportive of the aims of the EES but not content with the level of preparations put in place by the previous Conservative administration.

“The system will increase processing times at Schengen area border-crossing points, and insufficient progress has been made on ensuring that these impacts are minimised — with disruption likely when the scheme is introduced,” junior interior (home office) minister Seema Malhotra said in a written statement to parliament.

She said this was particularly true for journeys involving travel through the UK’s three ports with “juxtaposed” frontier controls — Eurostar at London St Pancras, Eurotunnel in Folkestone, and the Port of Dover — where EES registration will be required on departure from the UK, conducted by French officials.

Malhotra said the government was taking steps to improve preparations and levels of readiness.

These include expanding the French border control zone at the Port of Dover to reduce the risk of queues at peak times, working closely with the French government on implementation plans at the juxtaposed frontiers, preparing communications to raise awareness among the UK travelling public, and engaging with EU member states to lobby for a more pragmatic approach when the new rules are introduced.

Reuters

ROBERT MATSILA: What SA can learn from EU’s protesting farmers

Local agriculture may face the same tax and subsidy issues if SA’s economic performance does not improve
Opinion
3 months ago

BIG READ: Ukraine’s fight is for the world as we know it

Devastation of a country has consequences which may lead to World War 3
Life
1 month ago

Irish nationalist O’Neill appointed Northern Ireland’s first minister in historic shift

The delayed result of a watershed 2022 election is the latest sign of the rise in the British region of Sinn Fein
World
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US charges prominent short seller with fraud
World
2.
G20 vows to tackle taxation of global super-rich
World
3.
Mozambique wins UK lawsuit against Privinvest ...
World
4.
Wagner mercenaries reportedly killed in Mali
World / Africa
5.
Israel aims to avoid all-out war in Lebanon ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.