Russia decries EU plan to fund Ukraine with frozen assets’ interest

Moscow — The Kremlin on Tuesday called a EU plan to use interest earned on frozen Russian assets to fund military aid to Ukraine “theft” and said it would take legal action against anyone involved in the decision.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday said that the first tranche of €1.4bn in military aid for Ukraine taken from proceeds earned on frozen Russian assets would be made in early August.
“Such thievish actions cannot remain without reciprocity,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This money is not only essentially stolen, but will also be spent on the purchase of weapons.”
“Definitely, we will work out the possible legal prosecution of those people who are involved in decision-making and the implementation of these decisions, because this is a direct violation of international law, it is a violation of property rights.”
After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the US and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia’s central bank and finance ministry, blocking about $300bn of sovereign Russian assets in the West.
EU countries are taking the interest earned on those frozen assets — essentially bonds and other types of securities in which the Russian central bank had invested — and putting them into an EU fund, which will be used to help Ukraine.
Putin says the West unleashed what he casts as an economic war against Russia but has touted both the resilience of the Russian economy, which grew 3.6% in 2023, and the failure of sanctions to stop Russian trade.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said that any seizure of its assets would go against all the principles of free markets, which the West proclaims, and that it would undermine confidence in the dollar and euro while deterring global investment and undermining confidence in Western central banks.
The Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday said Moscow would have a tough response to Europe’s use of any revenues from Russian assets, the state-run RIA news agency reported.
Russia decries EU plan to fund Ukraine with frozen assets’ interest
The Kremlin says the plan to use the interest to fund military aid to Ukraine amounts to theft
Moscow — The Kremlin on Tuesday called a EU plan to use interest earned on frozen Russian assets to fund military aid to Ukraine “theft” and said it would take legal action against anyone involved in the decision.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday said that the first tranche of €1.4bn in military aid for Ukraine taken from proceeds earned on frozen Russian assets would be made in early August.
“Such thievish actions cannot remain without reciprocity,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This money is not only essentially stolen, but will also be spent on the purchase of weapons.”
“Definitely, we will work out the possible legal prosecution of those people who are involved in decision-making and the implementation of these decisions, because this is a direct violation of international law, it is a violation of property rights.”
After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the US and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia’s central bank and finance ministry, blocking about $300bn of sovereign Russian assets in the West.
EU countries are taking the interest earned on those frozen assets — essentially bonds and other types of securities in which the Russian central bank had invested — and putting them into an EU fund, which will be used to help Ukraine.
Putin says the West unleashed what he casts as an economic war against Russia but has touted both the resilience of the Russian economy, which grew 3.6% in 2023, and the failure of sanctions to stop Russian trade.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said that any seizure of its assets would go against all the principles of free markets, which the West proclaims, and that it would undermine confidence in the dollar and euro while deterring global investment and undermining confidence in Western central banks.
The Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday said Moscow would have a tough response to Europe’s use of any revenues from Russian assets, the state-run RIA news agency reported.
Reuters
Dagestan shootings may force Putin to rethink laser focus on Ukraine
World leaders react to Trump shooting at Pennsylvania rally
Russia welcomes Turkey’s reported desire to join Brics
Putin demotes Cold War warrior and brings in younger allies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
World leaders react to Trump shooting at Pennsylvania rally
France’s allies welcome Le Pen loss but doubtful of coalition
Dagestan shootings may force Putin to rethink laser focus on Ukraine
Kremlin calls Nato chief’s nuclear comments ‘an escalation’
Russia welcomes Turkey’s reported desire to join Brics
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.