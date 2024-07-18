Ursula von der Leyen wins second term as European Commission president

Ursula von der Leyen is congratulated at the European parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 18 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON
Strasbourg — European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was elected for a second term on Thursday after pledging to create a continental “defence union” and stay the course on Europe's green transition while cushioning its burden on industry.
Members of the European parliament backed von der Leyen's bid for another five-year term at the helm of the EU’s powerful executive body with 401 votes in her favour and 284 against in a secret ballot in the 720-member chamber.
In an address to the parliament in Strasbourg earlier in the day, von der Leyen laid out a programme focused on prosperity and security, shaped by the challenges of Russia's war in Ukraine, global economic competition and climate change.
“The next five years will define Europe’s place in the world for the next five decades. It will decide whether we shape our own future or let it be shaped by events or by others,” Von der Leyen said ahead of a secret ballot on her candidacy.
She stressed the need not to backtrack on the “Green Deal” transformation of the EU economy to fight climate change — a main pledge for Green legislators, who joined centre-right, centre-left and liberal groups in backing her for the post.
After pledging to support Ukraine for as long as it takes in its fight against Russia, Von der Leyen said Europe’s liberty was at stake and it must invest more in defence.
Von der Leyen, a centre-right former German defence minister, pledged to create “a true European defence union”, with flagship projects on air and cyber defence.
The plan sparked criticism from the Kremlin, which said it reflected an attitude of “militarisation (and) confrontation”.
Von der Leyen blasted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as an “appeasement mission”, winning broad applause from legislators.
Defence policy in Europe has traditionally been the domain of national governments and defence alliance Nato.
But after Russia’s attack on Ukraine and amid uncertainty over how much Europe will be able to rely on the US for its protection should Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump win the US election in November, the European Commission is seeking to push more joint European defence projects.
Von der Leyen also promised a raft of climate policies including a legally binding EU target to cut emissions 90% by 2040, compared with 1990 levels.
She also pledged new measures to help European industries stay competitive while they invest in curbing emissions.
The Greens’ decision to join the informal alliance of parties that supports Von der Leyen ensured her margin of victory was reasonably comfortable. She needed 361 votes to secure a majority in the chamber.
Her own coalition of the centre-right, centre-left and liberals has 401 seats, but some of its members were expected to vote against her in the secret vote.
Von der Leyen’s re-election provides continuity in the EU’s central institution at a time of external and internal challenges — including mounting support for far-right and eurosceptic political parties in the 27-nation bloc.
In the coming weeks, she will propose her team of commissioners, who will undergo individual hearings before a final vote on the whole commission later in the year.
Reuters
